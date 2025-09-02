SYNDEO Medical Announces Multi-Year Exclusive Distribution Agreement for Bearpac’s Passio™ Pump Drainage System

ZAVENTEM, Belgium, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SYNDEO Medical today announced a multi-year exclusive distribution agreement with Bearpac Medical for the Passio™ Pump Drainage System, granting SYNDEO exclusive rights to commercialise and distribute the product globally outside the United States and United Kingdom. The Passio™ Pump Drainage System is the world’s first digital, handheld solution for managing malignant pleural effusions and malignant ascites. The system replaces outdated drainage methods with a compact, electronically controlled approach that allows fluid to be managed safely, comfortably, and often outside the hospital setting.

“This agreement fits perfectly into SYNDEO’s portfolio and long-term strategy,” said A. Justin Lampropoulos, Chief Executive Officer of SYNDEO Medical. “For too long, patients have been limited to drainage methods involving large vacuum bottles that are painful, cumbersome, and disruptive to daily life. Passio™ changes that. By replacing antiquated systems with a modern digital solution, we are helping health care providers to deliver better care while giving patients greater comfort, dignity, and independence. With our rapidly expanding global footprint, SYNDEO is uniquely positioned to deliver advanced solutions to health care providers worldwide.”

Jay Zimmerman, President of Bearpac Medical, added: “We are excited to partner with SYNDEO Medical to expand access to the Passio™ Pump Drainage System in international markets. SYNDEO’s growing global presence and strong relationships with health care providers make them an ideal partner to bring our technology to patients worldwide. Together, we can ensure that more clinicians and patients have access to a safer, more comfortable, and more effective alternative to traditional drainage methods.”

For more information about SYNDEO Medical or Bearpac Medical, please visit www.syndeomedical.be or www.bearpac.com .

About SYNDEO Medical

SYNDEO Medical is engaged in the design, development, and distribution of fully integrated custom procedural solution products. Launched in 2023 by A. Justin Lampropoulos and Andrew Cotton and headquartered in Belgium, SYNDEO Medical is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of health care innovation. Specialising in minimally invasive interventional and surgical products, SYNDEO Medical serves health care providers worldwide through a network of distribution partners and sales representatives. The company is committed to positively impacting lives through elevating patient experience, delivering meaningful value, and empowering outcomes.

About Bearpac Medical

Bearpac Medical, LLC, based in Moultonborough, New Hampshire, develops innovative digital drainage solutions that simplify care and improve patient comfort, starting with the Passio™ Pump Drainage System.

Contact Info: