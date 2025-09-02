Myles Garrett Becomes the Latest Fan of the Mattress Made for More — and Big Fig Mattress Becomes Proud Partner of the Cleveland Browns

CLEVELAND, OH, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two proud Cleveland institutions are joining forces to give big players and big dreamers the rest they deserve. Big Fig Mattress, the first mattress brand designed specifically for bigger bodies, is now a Proud Partner of the Cleveland Browns. Myles Garrett, Browns star defensive end, is sleeping on a Big Fig to help him recover, recharge, and dominate on game day.

With its headquarters just miles from Huntington Bank Field, Big Fig is built on the same grit, performance, and hometown pride that define Browns football. Known for designing mattresses that provide lasting comfort, cooling, and support for people with bigger builds, Big Fig is a natural fit for athletes who put their bodies through punishing plays week after week.

"Partnering with the Browns was an easy decision," said Jeff Brown, President of Big Fig Mattress. "We’re both rooted in Cleveland, and we both understand what it takes to perform at the highest level. For the Browns, that’s on the field. For us, it’s in the bedroom—delivering better sleep for bigger bodies, like Myles Garrett’s, so they can wake up ready to win."

“We’re looking forward to kicking off this partnership with Big Fig, a Cleveland-founded company whose product will benefit the needs of our fans and players alike,” said Cleveland Browns Senior Vice President of Corporate Partnerships Erica Muhleman. “Their value in innovation, comfort, and well-being aligns perfectly with our commitment to supporting peak performance on the field and investing in the health and strength of Northeast Ohio.”

Big Fig’s partnership with the Browns will feature co-branded campaigns, on-site presence at Browns home games, and exciting social media activations. The brand will also continue to champion the message that every body—no matter its size—deserves exceptional sleep.

The Big Fig Mattress is engineered with a hybrid design, durable materials, and enhanced cooling to support up to 1,100 pounds—perfect for big athletes, bigger bodies, and anyone who demands more from their mattress.

For more information, visit www.bigfigmattress.com or follow Big Fig Mattress on social media @bigfigmattress.

About Big Fig Mattress

Founded in Cleveland, Ohio, Big Fig is the first mattress brand designed to meet the needs of bigger bodies. Combining high-quality materials, advanced cooling technologies, and robust support, Big Fig delivers lasting comfort without sagging or compromise. With a 20-year warranty and 365-night trial, Big Fig proves that better sleep is built to last.

Attachments