American Society of Landscape Architects Announces 2025 Professional Awards

Washington, D.C., Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the American Society of Landscape Architects (ASLA) announced its 2025 Professional Awards. Thirty-five Professional Award winners showcase innovation and represent the highest level of achievement in the landscape architecture profession. All winners and their locations are listed below.  

Jury panels representing a broad cross-section of the profession, from the public and private sectors, and academia, select winners each year and are listed below. The 35 winners were chosen out of 463 entries.  

The ASLA / International Federation of Landscape Architects (IFLA) Global Impact Award is presented to a project in the Analysis and Planning category. The award is given to a work of landscape architecture that demonstrates excellence in addressing climate impacts through transformative action and scalable solutions, and adherence to ASLA’s and IFLA’s climate action commitments. The 2025 award goes to the Testing Ground: Adapting Fairways to Resilient Barrier Isle Ecosystems on Jekyll Island in Georgia by Design Workshop and their client, Jekyll Island Authority. From defunct golf course to resilient coastal ecosystem, this project sets a national precedent for adaptive reuse.  

The Professional Awards jury also selects a Landmark Award each year for a distinguished landscape architecture project completed between 15 and 50 years ago that retains its original design integrity and contributes many benefits to the surrounding community. This year’s Landmark Award celebrates Restoring the Glory, the Restoration of Forest Park, St. Louis, by HOK and their client, Forest Park Forever and the City of St. Louis. This project led a major restoration of St. Louis’ 1,370-acre Forest Park in 2000, revitalizing historic landmarks, modernizing amenities, and reintroducing natural systems to renew the park as one of America’s most celebrated urban spaces. 

“These projects demonstrate that what is good for nature is good for people,” said ASLA President Kona Gray, FASLA, PLA. “Each project paired a high degree of difficulty with technical expertise and seamless design—congrats to all the winners.” 

“The extraordinary vision and expertise of landscape architecture is on full display with these award-winning projects,” said ASLA CEO Torey Carter-Conneen. “Underneath the serene designs beats the heart of biodiversity, carbon capture, and the health and well-being of our communities.” 
 
Award recipients and their clients will be honored in person at the awards presentation ceremony during the ASLA 2025 Conference on Landscape Architecture in New Orleans, October 10-13. Media are invited to attend; please email press@asla.org for credentials. For more information, visit www.aslaconference.com.  

Award Categories 

General Design 

Award of Excellence 
​​​A Floating Forest: Fish Tail Park in Nanchang City 
Nanchang, China 
Turenscape 

Honor Award 
The Beach at Elliott Bay 
Seattle, Washington  
SurfaceDesign, Inc. 

Honor Award 
Guitou Wetland Park: Reclaiming Public Space for the Rural Forgotten 
Shaoguan City, China  
YXDesigners 

Honor Award 
The Ellen DeGeneres Campus for the Dian Fossey Fund 
Kinigi, Rwanda  
MASS Design Group + TEN x TEN 

Honor Award 
More than Human: A Land Bridge for Cultural and Wildlife Connections 
San Antonio, Texas 
STIMSON 

Honor Award 
The Shepherd Arts Park: Community, Art, Play 
Detroit, Michigan 
OSD – Office of Strategy & Design 

Honor Award 
A Walk in the Woods: Re-Wilding, Experimentation and Pedagogy at UMass 
Amherst, Massachusetts 
STIMSON  

Honor Award 
Waterloo Park: Reclaiming Public Space in the Center of Austin 
Austin, Texas 
Michael Van Valkenburgh Associates, Inc. 

Honor Award 
Mill 19: A Catalytic Postindustrial Landscape 
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 
TEN x TEN + D.I.R.T. Studio 

Urban Design 

Honor Award 
Jiaxing Station Park 
Zhejiang, China 
Z'scape + MAD 

Honor Award 
Shanghai Underpass Hubs: Bridging Divides, Building Community 
Shanghai, China 
FISH DESIGN 

Honor Award 
China Basin Park: A Dynamic Urban Connector 
San Francisco, California 
SCAPE 

Honor Award 
Generosity of Place: Water Street Tampa’s Continuous Canopy 
Tampa, Florida 
Reed Hilderbrand LLC 

Honor Award 
​​Turning Gray into Green: Meishe River Greenway and Fengxiang Park​ 
Haikou City, China 
Turenscape 

Honor Award 
UNIT.City: Transforming an Industrial Zone into an Innovation District 
Kyiv, Ukraine 
KOTSIUBA 

Residential Design 

Award of Excellence 
And the Wild Comes Right up to the Door 
Princeton, Massachusetts 
STIMSON 

Honor Award 
The Little Project: Unlocking the Potential of an Everyday Urban Lot 
St. Paul, Minnesota 
Ping Design LLC 

Honor Award  
Huckleberry Perch 
Vineyard Haven, Massachusetts 
Matthew Cunningham Landscape Design 

Honor Award  
Inez Point: Embracing an Old Growth Forest 
Whitefish, Montana 
Design Workshop, Inc. 

Honor Award 
Springy Banks 
East Hampton, New York 
LaGuardia Design Group 

Honor Award 
Sendero Verde 
New York, New York 
AECOM LAUD NYC 

Honor Award 
Norweta 
Chicago, Illinois 
Site Design Group, Ltd. 

Analysis & Planning 

Award of Excellence  
Crownsville Hospital Memorial Park: A Landscape of Healing and Renewal 
Anne Arundel County, Maryland 
Design Collective with Carmichael Associates 

Honor Award 
Somerville Pollinator Action Plan: A Pollinator’s Guide to City Living 
Somerville, Massachusetts 
Offshoots, Inc. 

Honor Award  
Rural Abundance & Vitality: The Chaobai River Basin 
Tianjin Municipality, China 
Sasaki Associates, Inc  

Honor Award 
Sea2City: Reimagining Reconciliation in Design and Policy 
Vancouver, Canada 
Mithun + ONE, and PWL Partnership 

Communications 

Honor Award 
Greening Five Points: Growing a Grassroots Movement in Denver 
Denver, Colorado  
Design Workshop + Design Workshop Foundation 

Honor Award 
WORKS with Nature: Low-Carbon Adaptation for a Changing World 
Boston, Massachusetts 
Climate Positive Design 

Honor Award 
Playbook for the Pyrocene 
SWA Group 

Honor Award 
Empty Pedestals 
Southwestern U.S. 
Kofi Boone, FASLA & M. Elen Deming, FASLA 

Research 

Honor Award  
About Time: Adaptive Management for Coastal Salt Marshes 
Stone Harbor, New Jersey 
University of Pennsylvania Environmental Modeling Lab (EMLab) 

Honor Award 
Charles River Floating Wetland Pilot Project: Multi-Year Findings` 
Boston, Massachusetts 
Sasaki Associates, Inc + The Hideo Sasaki Foundation and Dr. McNamara Rome 

Honor Award 
LONGQUAN MOUNTAIN Park: Earthquake Disaster Mitigation Research 
Sichuan, China 
ZAP Associates LLC 

The 2025 Professional Awards Juries 
 
Jury: General Design, Residential Design, Urban Design & Landmark Award 

Jury Chair: 
Thomas Balsley, FASLA, SWA/Balsley 

Members:  
C.L. Bohannon, FASLA, University of Virginia School of Architecture 
Carol Coletta, Coletta and Company 
L. Irene Compadre, ASLA, Arbolope Studio              
Adam Greenspan, FASLA, PWP Landscape Architecture 
Matt Hickman, Architectural Record 
David Hocker, FASLA, Hocker Design Group 
Shannon Nichol, FASLA, GGN 
 
Jury: Analysis & Planning ASLA / IFLA Global Impact Award, Research, Communications & Landmark Award  

Jury Chair: 
Diane Fernandez Bibeau, ASLA, City of Boston 

Members:  
Sierra Bainbridge, ASLA, MASS Design Group 
Francisco Brown, Metropolis Magazine 
Keiko Tsuruta Cramer, ASLA, WRT 
Claire Latané, FASLA, Cal State Poly Pomona / Design with Mental Health in Mind 
Adrian Smith, FASLA, City of New York 
Bo Yang, FASLA, University of Arizona 
Adam Yaracs, AIA, IKM Architecture 
IFLA Representative: Monica Pallares Trujillo, IFLA America Region 
CELA Representative: Bo Zhang, ASLA, Oklahoma State University 
LAF Representative: Signe Nielsen, FASLA, Mathews Nielsen Landscape Architects, P.C. 

About ASLA and the ASLA Fund 
Founded in 1899, the American Society of Landscape Architects (ASLA) is the professional association for landscape architects in the United States, representing more than 15,000 members. ASLA Mission: Empowering our members to design a sustainable and equitable world through landscape architecture. ASLA Fund Mission: Investing in global, social, and environmental change through the art and science of landscape architecture.  

 

            











    

        

        
