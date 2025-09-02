American Society of Landscape Architects Announces 2025 Professional Awards

Washington, D.C., Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the American Society of Landscape Architects (ASLA) announced its 2025 Professional Awards. Thirty-five Professional Award winners showcase innovation and represent the highest level of achievement in the landscape architecture profession. All winners and their locations are listed below.

Jury panels representing a broad cross-section of the profession, from the public and private sectors, and academia, select winners each year and are listed below. The 35 winners were chosen out of 463 entries.

The ASLA / International Federation of Landscape Architects (IFLA) Global Impact Award is presented to a project in the Analysis and Planning category. The award is given to a work of landscape architecture that demonstrates excellence in addressing climate impacts through transformative action and scalable solutions, and adherence to ASLA’s and IFLA’s climate action commitments. The 2025 award goes to the Testing Ground: Adapting Fairways to Resilient Barrier Isle Ecosystems on Jekyll Island in Georgia by Design Workshop and their client, Jekyll Island Authority. From defunct golf course to resilient coastal ecosystem, this project sets a national precedent for adaptive reuse.

The Professional Awards jury also selects a Landmark Award each year for a distinguished landscape architecture project completed between 15 and 50 years ago that retains its original design integrity and contributes many benefits to the surrounding community. This year’s Landmark Award celebrates Restoring the Glory, the Restoration of Forest Park, St. Louis, by HOK and their client, Forest Park Forever and the City of St. Louis. This project led a major restoration of St. Louis’ 1,370-acre Forest Park in 2000, revitalizing historic landmarks, modernizing amenities, and reintroducing natural systems to renew the park as one of America’s most celebrated urban spaces.

“These projects demonstrate that what is good for nature is good for people,” said ASLA President Kona Gray, FASLA, PLA. “Each project paired a high degree of difficulty with technical expertise and seamless design—congrats to all the winners.”

“The extraordinary vision and expertise of landscape architecture is on full display with these award-winning projects,” said ASLA CEO Torey Carter-Conneen. “Underneath the serene designs beats the heart of biodiversity, carbon capture, and the health and well-being of our communities.”



Award Categories

General Design

Award of Excellence

​​​A Floating Forest: Fish Tail Park in Nanchang City

Nanchang, China

Turenscape

Honor Award

The Beach at Elliott Bay

Seattle, Washington

SurfaceDesign, Inc.

Honor Award

Guitou Wetland Park: Reclaiming Public Space for the Rural Forgotten

Shaoguan City, China

YXDesigners

Honor Award

The Ellen DeGeneres Campus for the Dian Fossey Fund

Kinigi, Rwanda

MASS Design Group + TEN x TEN

Honor Award

More than Human: A Land Bridge for Cultural and Wildlife Connections

San Antonio, Texas

STIMSON

Honor Award

The Shepherd Arts Park: Community, Art, Play

Detroit, Michigan

OSD – Office of Strategy & Design

Honor Award

A Walk in the Woods: Re-Wilding, Experimentation and Pedagogy at UMass

Amherst, Massachusetts

STIMSON

Honor Award

Waterloo Park: Reclaiming Public Space in the Center of Austin

Austin, Texas

Michael Van Valkenburgh Associates, Inc.

Honor Award

Mill 19: A Catalytic Postindustrial Landscape

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

TEN x TEN + D.I.R.T. Studio

Urban Design

Honor Award

Jiaxing Station Park

Zhejiang, China

Z'scape + MAD

Honor Award

Shanghai Underpass Hubs: Bridging Divides, Building Community

Shanghai, China

FISH DESIGN

Honor Award

China Basin Park: A Dynamic Urban Connector

San Francisco, California

SCAPE

Honor Award

Generosity of Place: Water Street Tampa’s Continuous Canopy

Tampa, Florida

Reed Hilderbrand LLC

Honor Award

​​Turning Gray into Green: Meishe River Greenway and Fengxiang Park​

Haikou City, China

Turenscape

Honor Award

UNIT.City: Transforming an Industrial Zone into an Innovation District

Kyiv, Ukraine

KOTSIUBA

Residential Design

Award of Excellence

And the Wild Comes Right up to the Door

Princeton, Massachusetts

STIMSON

Honor Award

The Little Project: Unlocking the Potential of an Everyday Urban Lot

St. Paul, Minnesota

Ping Design LLC

Honor Award

Huckleberry Perch

Vineyard Haven, Massachusetts

Matthew Cunningham Landscape Design

Honor Award

Inez Point: Embracing an Old Growth Forest

Whitefish, Montana

Design Workshop, Inc.

Honor Award

Springy Banks

East Hampton, New York

LaGuardia Design Group

Honor Award

Sendero Verde

New York, New York

AECOM LAUD NYC

Honor Award

Norweta

Chicago, Illinois

Site Design Group, Ltd.

Analysis & Planning

Award of Excellence

Crownsville Hospital Memorial Park: A Landscape of Healing and Renewal

Anne Arundel County, Maryland

Design Collective with Carmichael Associates

Honor Award

Somerville Pollinator Action Plan: A Pollinator’s Guide to City Living

Somerville, Massachusetts

Offshoots, Inc.

Honor Award

Rural Abundance & Vitality: The Chaobai River Basin

Tianjin Municipality, China

Sasaki Associates, Inc

Honor Award

Sea2City: Reimagining Reconciliation in Design and Policy

Vancouver, Canada

Mithun + ONE, and PWL Partnership

Communications

Honor Award

Greening Five Points: Growing a Grassroots Movement in Denver

Denver, Colorado

Design Workshop + Design Workshop Foundation

Honor Award

WORKS with Nature: Low-Carbon Adaptation for a Changing World

Boston, Massachusetts

Climate Positive Design

Honor Award

Playbook for the Pyrocene

SWA Group

Honor Award

Empty Pedestals

Southwestern U.S.

Kofi Boone, FASLA & M. Elen Deming, FASLA

Research

Honor Award

About Time: Adaptive Management for Coastal Salt Marshes

Stone Harbor, New Jersey

University of Pennsylvania Environmental Modeling Lab (EMLab)

Honor Award

Charles River Floating Wetland Pilot Project: Multi-Year Findings`

Boston, Massachusetts

Sasaki Associates, Inc + The Hideo Sasaki Foundation and Dr. McNamara Rome

Honor Award

LONGQUAN MOUNTAIN Park: Earthquake Disaster Mitigation Research

Sichuan, China

ZAP Associates LLC

The 2025 Professional Awards Juries



Jury: General Design, Residential Design, Urban Design & Landmark Award

Jury Chair:

Thomas Balsley, FASLA, SWA/Balsley

Members:

C.L. Bohannon, FASLA, University of Virginia School of Architecture

Carol Coletta, Coletta and Company

L. Irene Compadre, ASLA, Arbolope Studio

Adam Greenspan, FASLA, PWP Landscape Architecture

Matt Hickman, Architectural Record

David Hocker, FASLA, Hocker Design Group

Shannon Nichol, FASLA, GGN



Jury: Analysis & Planning ASLA / IFLA Global Impact Award, Research, Communications & Landmark Award

Jury Chair:

Diane Fernandez Bibeau, ASLA, City of Boston

Members:

Sierra Bainbridge, ASLA, MASS Design Group

Francisco Brown, Metropolis Magazine

Keiko Tsuruta Cramer, ASLA, WRT

Claire Latané, FASLA, Cal State Poly Pomona / Design with Mental Health in Mind

Adrian Smith, FASLA, City of New York

Bo Yang, FASLA, University of Arizona

Adam Yaracs, AIA, IKM Architecture

IFLA Representative: Monica Pallares Trujillo, IFLA America Region

CELA Representative: Bo Zhang, ASLA, Oklahoma State University

LAF Representative: Signe Nielsen, FASLA, Mathews Nielsen Landscape Architects, P.C.

About ASLA and the ASLA Fund

Founded in 1899, the American Society of Landscape Architects (ASLA) is the professional association for landscape architects in the United States, representing more than 15,000 members. ASLA Mission: Empowering our members to design a sustainable and equitable world through landscape architecture. ASLA Fund Mission: Investing in global, social, and environmental change through the art and science of landscape architecture.