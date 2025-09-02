American Society of Landscape Architects Announces 2025 Professional Awards

Washington, D.C., Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the American Society of Landscape Architects (ASLA) announced its 2025 Professional Awards. Thirty-five Professional Award winners showcase innovation and represent the highest level of achievement in the landscape architecture profession. All winners and their locations are listed below.
Jury panels representing a broad cross-section of the profession, from the public and private sectors, and academia, select winners each year and are listed below. The 35 winners were chosen out of 463 entries.
The ASLA / International Federation of Landscape Architects (IFLA) Global Impact Award is presented to a project in the Analysis and Planning category. The award is given to a work of landscape architecture that demonstrates excellence in addressing climate impacts through transformative action and scalable solutions, and adherence to ASLA’s and IFLA’s climate action commitments. The 2025 award goes to the Testing Ground: Adapting Fairways to Resilient Barrier Isle Ecosystems on Jekyll Island in Georgia by Design Workshop and their client, Jekyll Island Authority. From defunct golf course to resilient coastal ecosystem, this project sets a national precedent for adaptive reuse.
The Professional Awards jury also selects a Landmark Award each year for a distinguished landscape architecture project completed between 15 and 50 years ago that retains its original design integrity and contributes many benefits to the surrounding community. This year’s Landmark Award celebrates Restoring the Glory, the Restoration of Forest Park, St. Louis, by HOK and their client, Forest Park Forever and the City of St. Louis. This project led a major restoration of St. Louis’ 1,370-acre Forest Park in 2000, revitalizing historic landmarks, modernizing amenities, and reintroducing natural systems to renew the park as one of America’s most celebrated urban spaces.
“These projects demonstrate that what is good for nature is good for people,” said ASLA President Kona Gray, FASLA, PLA. “Each project paired a high degree of difficulty with technical expertise and seamless design—congrats to all the winners.”
“The extraordinary vision and expertise of landscape architecture is on full display with these award-winning projects,” said ASLA CEO Torey Carter-Conneen. “Underneath the serene designs beats the heart of biodiversity, carbon capture, and the health and well-being of our communities.”
Award recipients and their clients will be honored in person at the awards presentation ceremony during the ASLA 2025 Conference on Landscape Architecture in New Orleans, October 10-13. Media are invited to attend; please email press@asla.org for credentials. For more information, visit www.aslaconference.com.
Members of the media, please contact press@asla.org to request hi-res images.
Award Categories
General Design
Award of Excellence
A Floating Forest: Fish Tail Park in Nanchang City
Nanchang, China
Turenscape
Honor Award
The Beach at Elliott Bay
Seattle, Washington
SurfaceDesign, Inc.
Honor Award
Guitou Wetland Park: Reclaiming Public Space for the Rural Forgotten
Shaoguan City, China
YXDesigners
Honor Award
The Ellen DeGeneres Campus for the Dian Fossey Fund
Kinigi, Rwanda
MASS Design Group + TEN x TEN
Honor Award
More than Human: A Land Bridge for Cultural and Wildlife Connections
San Antonio, Texas
STIMSON
Honor Award
The Shepherd Arts Park: Community, Art, Play
Detroit, Michigan
OSD – Office of Strategy & Design
Honor Award
A Walk in the Woods: Re-Wilding, Experimentation and Pedagogy at UMass
Amherst, Massachusetts
STIMSON
Honor Award
Waterloo Park: Reclaiming Public Space in the Center of Austin
Austin, Texas
Michael Van Valkenburgh Associates, Inc.
Honor Award
Mill 19: A Catalytic Postindustrial Landscape
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
TEN x TEN + D.I.R.T. Studio
Urban Design
Honor Award
Jiaxing Station Park
Zhejiang, China
Z'scape + MAD
Honor Award
Shanghai Underpass Hubs: Bridging Divides, Building Community
Shanghai, China
FISH DESIGN
Honor Award
China Basin Park: A Dynamic Urban Connector
San Francisco, California
SCAPE
Honor Award
Generosity of Place: Water Street Tampa’s Continuous Canopy
Tampa, Florida
Reed Hilderbrand LLC
Honor Award
Turning Gray into Green: Meishe River Greenway and Fengxiang Park
Haikou City, China
Turenscape
Honor Award
UNIT.City: Transforming an Industrial Zone into an Innovation District
Kyiv, Ukraine
KOTSIUBA
Residential Design
Award of Excellence
And the Wild Comes Right up to the Door
Princeton, Massachusetts
STIMSON
Honor Award
The Little Project: Unlocking the Potential of an Everyday Urban Lot
St. Paul, Minnesota
Ping Design LLC
Honor Award
Huckleberry Perch
Vineyard Haven, Massachusetts
Matthew Cunningham Landscape Design
Honor Award
Inez Point: Embracing an Old Growth Forest
Whitefish, Montana
Design Workshop, Inc.
Honor Award
Springy Banks
East Hampton, New York
LaGuardia Design Group
Honor Award
Sendero Verde
New York, New York
AECOM LAUD NYC
Honor Award
Norweta
Chicago, Illinois
Site Design Group, Ltd.
Analysis & Planning
Award of Excellence
Crownsville Hospital Memorial Park: A Landscape of Healing and Renewal
Anne Arundel County, Maryland
Design Collective with Carmichael Associates
Honor Award
Somerville Pollinator Action Plan: A Pollinator’s Guide to City Living
Somerville, Massachusetts
Offshoots, Inc.
Honor Award
Rural Abundance & Vitality: The Chaobai River Basin
Tianjin Municipality, China
Sasaki Associates, Inc
Honor Award
Sea2City: Reimagining Reconciliation in Design and Policy
Vancouver, Canada
Mithun + ONE, and PWL Partnership
Communications
Honor Award
Greening Five Points: Growing a Grassroots Movement in Denver
Denver, Colorado
Design Workshop + Design Workshop Foundation
Honor Award
WORKS with Nature: Low-Carbon Adaptation for a Changing World
Boston, Massachusetts
Climate Positive Design
Honor Award
Playbook for the Pyrocene
SWA Group
Honor Award
Empty Pedestals
Southwestern U.S.
Kofi Boone, FASLA & M. Elen Deming, FASLA
Research
Honor Award
About Time: Adaptive Management for Coastal Salt Marshes
Stone Harbor, New Jersey
University of Pennsylvania Environmental Modeling Lab (EMLab)
Honor Award
Charles River Floating Wetland Pilot Project: Multi-Year Findings`
Boston, Massachusetts
Sasaki Associates, Inc + The Hideo Sasaki Foundation and Dr. McNamara Rome
Honor Award
LONGQUAN MOUNTAIN Park: Earthquake Disaster Mitigation Research
Sichuan, China
ZAP Associates LLC
The 2025 Professional Awards Juries
Jury: General Design, Residential Design, Urban Design & Landmark Award
Jury Chair:
Thomas Balsley, FASLA, SWA/Balsley
Members:
C.L. Bohannon, FASLA, University of Virginia School of Architecture
Carol Coletta, Coletta and Company
L. Irene Compadre, ASLA, Arbolope Studio
Adam Greenspan, FASLA, PWP Landscape Architecture
Matt Hickman, Architectural Record
David Hocker, FASLA, Hocker Design Group
Shannon Nichol, FASLA, GGN
Jury: Analysis & Planning ASLA / IFLA Global Impact Award, Research, Communications & Landmark Award
Jury Chair:
Diane Fernandez Bibeau, ASLA, City of Boston
Members:
Sierra Bainbridge, ASLA, MASS Design Group
Francisco Brown, Metropolis Magazine
Keiko Tsuruta Cramer, ASLA, WRT
Claire Latané, FASLA, Cal State Poly Pomona / Design with Mental Health in Mind
Adrian Smith, FASLA, City of New York
Bo Yang, FASLA, University of Arizona
Adam Yaracs, AIA, IKM Architecture
IFLA Representative: Monica Pallares Trujillo, IFLA America Region
CELA Representative: Bo Zhang, ASLA, Oklahoma State University
LAF Representative: Signe Nielsen, FASLA, Mathews Nielsen Landscape Architects, P.C.
About ASLA and the ASLA Fund
Founded in 1899, the American Society of Landscape Architects (ASLA) is the professional association for landscape architects in the United States, representing more than 15,000 members. ASLA Mission: Empowering our members to design a sustainable and equitable world through landscape architecture. ASLA Fund Mission: Investing in global, social, and environmental change through the art and science of landscape architecture.