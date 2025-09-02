Evidence for ‘Chemtrails’ Examined in the Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons

TUCSON, Ariz., Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “chemtrails” theory gained prominence in the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) movement, leading to the enactment of related legislative measures. In the fall issue of the Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons, Jane Orient, M.D., evaluates the evidence related to chemtrails and discusses the risks of promoting politically attractive but not fully substantiated narratives.

Originally an obscure topic relevant to environmental activists, the concept of chemtrails has lately experienced a meteoric rise, Dr. Orient states. It asserts that apparent condensation trails (“contrails”) from jet exhaust may sometimes result from deliberate, clandestine spraying of harmful chemical or biological agents. The alleged purpose may be to poison the air or the ground, or to contribute to “geoengineering” efforts aimed at controlling the weather, Dr. Orient explains.

The U.S. government has tested methods for aerosol delivery of chemical and biological warfare agents and conducted limited weather control experiments such as cloud seeding. However, those well-documented activities do not prove all claims about chemtrails, the article states. The Environmental Protection Agency has posted online resources promising full transparency on these issues, but chemtrails advocates dismiss this as “yet another cover-up,” Dr. Orient writes.

The article reviews evidence that supports or contradicts the chemtrails narrative. One of many unanswered challenges is the dilution factor. The article also details reasons why humanity cannot control the weather with current technology.

Laws criminalizing participation in chemical spraying or weather modification, Dr. Orient notes, could end up targeting innocent individuals. The main reason for historical witch hunts was the firm belief that witches were responsible for bad weather.

The chemtrails narrative has progressed from internet folklore to a potent political force, stemming from decrease in public trust of government. However, it diverts energy from addressing well-evidenced problems like disastrous COVID-19 policies, according to the editorial.

“Objective scientific truth still exists outside of biased partisan narratives. It is our duty as physicians and scientists to insist on rules of evidence and real-world, objective verification of any theory in the current era of severe political polarization and politicization of science,” Dr. Orient concludes.

The peer-reviewed Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons is published by the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS), a national organization representing physicians in all specialties since 1943.

Contact: Jane M. Orient, M.D., (520) 323-3110, janeorientmd@gmail.com