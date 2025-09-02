The Implications of Artificial Intelligence (AI) for Medicine Discussed in the Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons

TUCSON, Ariz., Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artificial intelligence (AI) is envisioned by many to be the future of medicine, and it is critical to understand its implications and the background of technocracy, which AI will serve, writes Patrick Wood in the fall issue of the Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons. Wood has been studying and writing about technocracy for decades.

Technocracy, an old idea dating to the 1930s, has the goal of micromanaging everything through a global regime of experts. This includes ownership and control over biological diversity. “Planetary” health became a unifying policy narrative. Wood describes “One Health,” which subsumes individual health under public health, which is subsumed under global health, which in turn is included in animal health. All are incorporated under “planetary health.”

Federal agencies are saturated with this view, Wood writes. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the National Library of Medicine (NLM), and the Climate Program Office all have a One Health policy department.

AI has emerged as the primary tool of technocracy, Wood writes. “Chat GPT hit the world like a storm, and new releases are leapfrogging each other. It is now emerging to take over human health, and physicians are poised to be squeezed out altogether in accordance with One Health.”

AI already oversees the automated office, Wood states. It provides diagnosis and treatment options, and it collects extensive data on every patient and encounter. Doctors who do not follow the AI-recommended protocols risk loss of billing income, employment, or even their medical license.

Wood warns of possible consequences of the triumph of technocracy, as are portrayed in the new movie The Agenda: Their Vision, Your Future.

“The destruction of representative government, national sovereignty, and ethical medicine could be irreversible,” Wood concludes.

The peer-reviewed Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons is published by the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS), a national organization representing physicians in all specialties since 1943.

Contact: Jane M. Orient, M.D., (520) 323-3110, janeorientmd@gmail.com