Harms from Modified mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines Discussed in the Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons

TUCSON, Ariz., Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Experience to date indicates that modified mRNA COVID-19 vaccines can disrupt every body system, and that urgent scrutiny and accountability are needed, write Andrew Zywiec, M.D., and others in the fall issue of the Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons.

Lack of transparency has been a feature of the COVID-19 pandemic and the response from the beginning, the authors state. Information on critical genomic features, including attributes of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and the mRNA vaccines indicative of gain-of-function (GOF) bioengineering rather than natural evolution, was withheld from the public and the Trump Administration.

COVID-19 vaccination has been associated with immunological dysfunction and with new-onset autoimmune conditions, they write. These include Guillain-Barré syndrome, immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia (ITP), autoimmune hepatitis, IgA nephropathy, systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

Impaired immunologic surveillance also occurs, they observe, with post-vaccination reactivation of Epstein-Barr virus (EBV), herpes simplex virus (HSV), human herpesvirus-6 (HHV-6), and cytomegalovirus (CMV).



Severe cardiovascular events including myocarditis and myocardial infarction are reported with increased frequency post-vaccination, they state. An analysis of 325 autopsy cases demonstrated a high likelihood of a causal relationship between COVID-19 vaccination and death, mediated through injuries to multiple organ systems. This represents, in the authors’ view, one of the strongest pathological confirmations of vaccine-induced mortality to date.



Pregnancy-related risks, a surge in aggressive cancers, neuropsychiatric effects, and an uptick in neurodegenerative conditions are other outcomes they highlight. And vaccination mandates themselves caused biopsychosocial harm and eroded trust in public health institutions.



“The development of mRNA biologics represents a transformative frontier in medicine, leveraging rapid development, customizable protein coding, and scalable production,” the authors acknowledge. “Beyond COVID-19 vaccines, advanced platforms like self-amplifying RNA (saRNA) and circular RNA (circRNA) are under investigation, with more than 1,160 clinical trials since 2019 targeting cancer, infectious diseases, and rare genetic disorders.”



Despite the exciting prospects, the authors conclude that “our limited understanding of long-term outcomes demands caution. The pursuit of synthetic genetic technologies…must not override the potential for catastrophic unintended consequences.”



The peer-reviewed Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons is published by the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS), a national organization representing physicians in all specialties since 1943.

