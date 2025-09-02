Toll Brothers Announces Bluffs at Granite Highlands Now Open for Sale in Washington State near Portland, Oregon

WASHOUGAL, Wash., Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the opening of Bluffs at Granite Highlands , a new Portland-area community of luxury single-family homes in Washougal, Washington. The community is located at 486 North Y St. in Washougal, just minutes from charming downtown Camas, Washington and a 20-minute drive to nearby Portland, Oregon.

Perched above the Columbia River with sweeping water and Mount Hood views, Bluffs at Granite Highlands offers a rare opportunity to create a dream home in a one-of-a-kind location. This luxury community features just 18 stunning new single-family homes near Camas, with select home sites tucked behind an exclusive gated entrance. Expansive two- and three-story home designs range from 3,329 to 4,541+ square feet with modern, open floor plans featuring up to 7 bedrooms, up to 7 baths, and 3- to 4-car garages. Versatile home designs include daylight basements, single-level living, lofts, flex rooms, and first-floor bedrooms, allowing homeowners to design a home to fit their lifestyle.

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio . The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.





“Bluffs at Granite Highlands offers home buyers a unique opportunity to reside in a luxury community with unparalleled views and exceptional home designs,” said Nick Norvilas, Division President of Toll Brothers in Oregon. “We are excited to welcome families into this beautiful setting and provide them with the luxury and quality Toll Brothers is known for.”

Residents will enjoy the tax advantages of living in Washington State and the conveniences of nearby Portland, Oregon, and Vancouver, Washington. Outdoor recreation abounds, from meandering trails to glistening lakes and rivers, and the Portland International Airport is just a short drive away. Nearby downtown Camas brims with small-town charm, featuring a unique array of shops and eateries along its tree-lined streets.

Homes within Bluffs at Granite Highlands are priced from $1.4 million. For more information, prospective home buyers are invited to call (844) 900-8655 or visit TollBrothers.com/Portland .





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc. , a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company's Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron's magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com .

From Fortune, ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

