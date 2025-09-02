My Business Advantage Launches Nationwide Advocacy Initiative to Empower Entrepreneurs and Companies with Overlooked Opportunities

Denver, Colorado , Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- My Business Advantage (MBA), a nationwide company support and advocacy firm with more than 20 years of experience, today announced the launch of a national initiative designed to ensure that entrepreneurs, solopreneurs, and companies of all sizes do not miss out on the services and opportunities they need to thrive.





“At My Business Advantage, we know the reality of running a company: long hours, constant demands, and never-ending fires to put out,” said Shaun Briggs, Business Outreach Specialist at MBA. “Too often, owners and leaders are so busy working in the company that they do not have the time, resources, or clarity to work on the company. That is where we come in. Our mission is simple: to make sure no company, whether a solo venture or a growing enterprise, struggles or fails because it was overlooked.”

Giving Companies the Edge They Deserve

MBA was created to provide the edge that small and midsize companies, as well as independent entrepreneurs, often lack. The firm works across industries to address common challenges such as:

Cash flow pressures

Rising operating costs

Staffing shortages

Compliance complexity

The constant chase for growth

By connecting company leaders and entrepreneurs with vetted solutions and trusted partners, MBA helps them reclaim the time, capital, and peace of mind they need to focus on what matters most: building and scaling their companies.

Advocacy Over Transaction

MBA positions itself not as another referral network but as an advocate for the companies and entrepreneurs it serves. Its team works to cut through the noise, identify the most relevant opportunities, and connect leaders with resources that deliver measurable impact.

“Our approach is simple: no jargon, no wasted time, and no cookie-cutter solutions,” Briggs added. “We focus on what truly drives growth, efficiency, and resilience. Whether you are a solopreneur, a founder, or leading a midsize company, we stand by your side to ensure you never miss out on the opportunities that can create lasting success.”

A Nationwide Commitment to Company Success

With more than two decades of hands-on expertise and a track record of direct outreach at scale, MBA is building a nationwide platform where no company, large or small, solo or scaled, is left behind. By blending education, advocacy, and trusted connections, MBA delivers an ecosystem designed to help entrepreneurs and companies not only survive but thrive.

About My Business Advantage

My Business Advantage (MBA) is a national company support and advocacy firm dedicated to ensuring no entrepreneur or company is overlooked when it comes to accessing critical services and opportunities. With more than 20 years of experience, MBA partners with trusted providers across finance, operations, legal, technology, and marketing to help companies grow with clarity and confidence. Its mission is simple: to give every company the advantage it deserves by connecting leaders with resources that drive efficiency, resilience, and long-term success.

Media Contact:

Shaun Briggs

Business Outreach Specialist

My Business Advantage

Email: connect@mybusinessadvantage.co

Website: mybusinessadvantage.co