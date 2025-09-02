LAOIX INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Announces that Western Asset Management Company, LLC Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit

NEW YORK, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized law firm, notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Western Asset Management Company, LLC (“WAMCO” or the “Company”), Franklin Resources, Inc. (“Franklin”), and Stephen Kenneth Leech, II (“Leech”) (collectively, “Defendants”).

Class Definition

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired WAMCO mutual fund classes – Class I (ticker: “WATFX”), Class A (ticker: “WABAX”), Class C (ticker: “WABCX”), Class FI (ticker: “WAPIX”), Class IS (ticker: “WACSX”), and Class R (ticker: “WABRX”) – and the “Western Asset Core Plus Bond Fund” mutual fund classes – Class A (ticker: “WAPAX”), Class C (ticker: “WAPCX”), Class C1 (ticker: “LWCPX”), Class FI (ticker: “WACIX”), Class R (ticker: “WAPRX”), Class I (ticker: “WACPX”), Class IS (ticker: “WAPSX”) between January 1, 2021 and October 31, 2023, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/LAOIX.

Case Details

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made misleading statements and omissions regarding the Company’s business, financial condition, and prospects. Specifically, the Complaint alleges that Defendants failed to warn investors that: (1) Defendants favored certain WAMCO strategies, like Macro Opps, over other WAMCO strategies, like Core and Core Plus; (2) Defendants disfavored certain WAMCO strategies, like Core and Core Plus; (3) any “compliance policies and procedures” that WAMCO maintained “to result in fair allocations of investment opportunities to clients” were either insufficient to ensure that Leech and his WAMCO Team fairly allocated trades among the strategies they managed or were expressly disregarded by Defendants in order to allow the favoring of certain WAMCO strategies at the expense of other WAMCO strategies; and (4) any “oversight mechanisms” that WAMCO maintained were either insufficient to monitor Leech and his WAMCO Team or were expressly disregarded by Defendants in order to allow the favoring of certain WAMCO strategies at the expense of other WAMCO strategies.

What's Next?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm’s site: bgandg.com/LAOIX or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Client Relations Manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 332-239-2660 . If you suffered a loss in WAMCO you have until September 2, 2025, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.

There is No Cost to You

We represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys’ fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide.

