Sight Sciences Announces Recognition of the TearCare® System in TFOS DEWS III Global Dry Eye Guidelines Published in AJO

MENLO PARK, Calif., Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sight Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SGHT) (Sight Sciences or the Company) an eyecare technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative, interventional technologies intended to transform care and improve patients’ lives, today announced that its TearCare System, has been included in the new Dry Eye Workshop (DEWS) III report from the Tear Film and Ocular Surface Society (TFOS) published in the American Journal of Ophthalmology.

“For the first time, TearCare has been officially included in the TFOS DEWS III Management and Therapy Report, widely recognized as one of the primary standards in evidence-based dry eye disease management,” said Paul Badawi, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Sight Sciences. “This powerful third-party validation highlights TearCare’s clinical relevance in treating meibomian gland disease (MGD) and solidifies our position alongside the most recognized technologies in ocular surface disease.”

The DEWS III report highlights multiple published studies of Sight Sciences’ TearCare® System that demonstrate its clinical efficacy:

The six-month SAHARA randomized controlled trial (RCT), which showed that two TearCare ® system treatments were clinically superior in improving Tear Breakup Time (TBUT) and multiple measures of gland function and non-inferior in Ocular Surface Disease Index (OSDI) compared to twice-daily Restasis® for the treatment of DED.

system treatments were clinically superior in improving Tear Breakup Time (TBUT) and multiple measures of gland function and non-inferior in Ocular Surface Disease Index (OSDI) compared to twice-daily Restasis® for the treatment of DED. The OLYMPIA RCT results showed a single TearCare treatment significantly alleviated the signs and symptoms in individuals with DED.

In an OLYMPIA sub-analysis, subjects with more severe disease showed significantly greater improvements in multiple symptoms of DED compared to LipiFlow.®





“The recognition of the TearCare System as an interventional procedure within this publication is yet another strong validation of its clinical efficacy and integral role in patient care,” said Sam Garg, MD, Professor of Ophthalmology, Director of Cornea, Cataract, and Refractive Surgery, Gavin Herbert Eye Institute, University of California, Irvine. “The report itself is highly influential for clinicians refining treatment algorithms for dry eye.”

About Sight Sciences

Sight Sciences is an eyecare technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative and interventional solutions intended to transform care and improve patients’ lives. Using minimally invasive or non-invasive approaches to target the underlying causes of the world’s most prevalent eye diseases, Sight Sciences seeks to create more effective treatment paradigms that enhance patient care and supplant conventional outdated approaches. The Company’s OMNI® Surgical System and OMNI® Edge Surgical System are implant-free, minimally invasive glaucoma surgery technologies indicated in the United States to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma. The OMNI Surgical System is CE Marked for the catheterization and transluminal viscodilation of Schlemm’s canal and cutting of the trabecular meshwork to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with open-angle glaucoma. Glaucoma is the world’s leading cause of irreversible blindness. The SION® Surgical System is a bladeless, manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork. The Company’s TearCare® System is 510(k) cleared in the United States for the application of localized heat therapy in adult patients with evaporative dry eye disease due to meibomian gland disease (MGD), enabling clearance of gland obstructions by physicians to address the leading cause of dry eye disease.

