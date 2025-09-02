Kura Sushi USA to Participate in Two Investor Conferences in September

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (“Kura Sushi” or the “Company”), (NASDAQ: KRUS), a technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept, today announced that it will participate in the following investor conferences:
- On Wednesday, September 10, 2025, the Company will be meeting with institutional investors at the 2025 Benchmark Consumer 1x1 Investor Conference in New York, NY.
- On Thursday, September 11, 2025, the Company will host a fireside chat at the Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference in Nashville, TN. Kura’s discussion will begin at 1:00 p.m. CT and will be webcast live on our corporate website at www.kurasushi.com under the investor relations section.
About Kura Sushi USA, Inc.
Kura Sushi USA, Inc. is a technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept with 79 locations across 22 states and Washington DC. The Company offers guests a distinctive dining experience built on authentic Japanese cuisine and an engaging revolving sushi service model. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. was established in 2008 as a subsidiary of Kura Sushi, Inc., a Japan-based revolving sushi chain with more than 650 restaurants and 45 years of brand history. For more information, please visit www.kurasushi.com.
Investor Relations Contact:
Jeff Priester or Steven Boediarto
(657) 333-4010
investor@kurausa.com