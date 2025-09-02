Kura Sushi USA to Participate in Two Investor Conferences in September

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (“Kura Sushi” or the “Company”), (NASDAQ: KRUS), a technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept, today announced that it will participate in the following investor conferences:

On Wednesday, September 10, 2025, the Company will be meeting with institutional investors at the 2025 Benchmark Consumer 1x1 Investor Conference in New York, NY.

On Thursday, September 11, 2025, the Company will host a fireside chat at the Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference in Nashville, TN. Kura’s discussion will begin at 1:00 p.m. CT and will be webcast live on our corporate website at www.kurasushi.com under the investor relations section.

About Kura Sushi USA, Inc.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. is a technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept with 79 locations across 22 states and Washington DC. The Company offers guests a distinctive dining experience built on authentic Japanese cuisine and an engaging revolving sushi service model. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. was established in 2008 as a subsidiary of Kura Sushi, Inc., a Japan-based revolving sushi chain with more than 650 restaurants and 45 years of brand history. For more information, please visit www.kurasushi.com.

