The Oncology Institute Launches Lung Cancer Center of Excellence in Florida Led by International Oncology Expert Dr. Edgardo Santos

CERRITOS, Calif., Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Oncology Institute of Hope and Innovation (NASDAQ: TOI), a leading value-based oncology practice, today announced the launch of its Lung Cancer Center of Excellence in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The new center will be led by world-renowned thoracic oncologist Dr. Edgardo S. Santos Castillero, whose career has been defined by groundbreaking research, clinical excellence, and a deep commitment to patient care.

The Lung Cancer Center of Excellence provides patients across Florida with access to advanced treatments including clinical trials, delivered in a compassionate, community-based setting. By combining global expertise with local access, TOI delivers world-class cancer care and the personal connection of community oncology.

“Lung cancer remains one of the leading causes of cancer-related deaths, and patients deserve access to the latest therapies and expert care without the burden of traveling long distances,” said Dr. Santos. “At the Lung Cancer Center of Excellence, we bring advanced diagnostics, innovative treatments, and a whole-patient approach to South Florida so patients and their families can focus on healing.”

Dr. Santos, who has held leadership roles at Tulane University, the University of Miami/Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, and the Lynn Cancer Institute, is internationally recognized as one of the foremost authorities in thoracic oncology. He has published extensively in peer-reviewed journals, serves on leadership committees for national and international oncology organizations, and is a sought-after speaker at oncology conferences worldwide.

“Our vision is to redefine lung cancer care by combining the most advanced value-based therapies with personalized, compassionate treatment,” said Daniel J. Virnich, Chief Executive Officer of The Oncology Institute. “The Lung Cancer Center of Excellence reflects TOI’s mission to expand access to high-quality cancer care across diverse communities, and improve clinical outcomes while lowering financial toxicity for patients and payor partners.”

About The Oncology Institute (www.theoncologyinstitute.com):

Founded in 2007, The Oncology Institute (NASDAQ: TOI) is advancing oncology by delivering highly specialized, value-based cancer care in the community setting. TOI offers cutting-edge, evidence-based cancer care to a population of approximately 1.9 million patients, including clinical trials, transfusions, and other care delivery models traditionally associated with the most advanced care delivery organizations. With over 180 employed and affiliate clinicians and over 100 clinics and affiliate locations of care across five states and growing, TOI is changing oncology for the better.

Media

The Oncology Institute, Inc.

marketing@theoncologyinstitute.com



Investors

ICR Healthcare

TOI@icrhealthcare.com