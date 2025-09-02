Lyell Immunopharma Announces Participation in September Investor Conferences

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: LYEL), Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: LYEL), a late-stage clinical company advancing next-generation CAR T-cell therapies for patients with cancer, announced today that members of its senior management team will present and participate in the following investor conferences:

Morgan Stanley 23 rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Monday, September 8 th at 9:15 am Eastern Time

Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Monday, September 8 at 9:15 am Eastern Time H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference on Wednesday, September 10th at 8:00 am Eastern Time

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed through the Investors section of the Company's website at www.lyell.com. Following the live presentation, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website following the presentation date.

About Lyell Immunopharma, Inc.

Lyell is a late-stage clinical company advancing a pipeline of next-generation CAR T-cell therapies for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. To realize the potential of cell therapy for cancer, Lyell utilizes a suite of technologies to endow CAR T cells with attributes needed to drive durable tumor cytotoxicity and achieve consistent and long-lasting clinical responses, including the ability to resist exhaustion, maintain qualities of durable stemness and function in the hostile tumor microenvironment. Lyell's lead product candidate, LYL314, is a next-generation dual-targeting CD19/CD20 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to increase complete response rates and prolong the duration of the responses as compared to the approved CD19-targeted CAR T-cell therapies for the treatment of large B-cell lymphoma. The PiNACLE trial is an ongoing single-arm pivotal trial evaluating LYL314 in patients with large B-cell lymphoma that has relapsed and/or been refractory to two or more lines of prior therapy. The Lyell LyFE Manufacturing Center™ has commercial launch capability and can manufacture more than 1,200 CAR T-cell doses at full capacity. To learn more, please visit www.lyell.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements expressed or implied in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: Lyell management’s planned presentation and participation at investor conferences; the potential clinical benefits and therapeutic potential of LYL314 for the treatment of large B-cell lymphoma; and the sufficiency of the capacity of LyFE to manufacture drug supply for Lyell’s ongoing and planned pivotal trials and through potential commercial launch. These statements are based on Lyell’s current plans, objectives, estimates, expectations and intentions, are not guarantees of future performance and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, which include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties described under the heading “Risk Factors” in Lyell’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 12, 2025. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of this date, and Lyell undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

