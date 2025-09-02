Lifecore Biomedical to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

CHASKA, Minn., Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFCR) (“Lifecore”), a fully integrated contract development and manufacturing organization (“CDMO”), today announced that the company will participate in multiple upcoming investor conferences. Details regarding Lifecore’s participation are as follows:

Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Details: Lifecore management will participate in a fireside chat and in investor meetings

Conference Dates: September 8-10, 2025

Fireside Chat Time: 4:50 – 5:25 p.m. Eastern on Tuesday, September 9, 2025, webcast available

Location: New York, NY

Barrington Research Virtual Fall Investment Conference

Details: Lifecore management will participate in investor meetings

Conference Date: September 16, 2025

Location: Virtual

Jefferies CDMO Summit 2025

Details: Lifecore management will participate in investor meetings

Conference Date: September 17, 2025

Location: London, UK

A live webcast of the Morgan Stanley fireside chat may be accessed via a link on Lifecore’s investor website on the Investor Events & Presentations page at: https://ir.lifecore.com/events-presentations. Additionally, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Lifecore website following the conference.

About Lifecore Biomedical