Ormat Publishes 2024 Sustainability Report, Marking 60 Years of Innovation and Impact

RENO, Nev., Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA), a leading geothermal and renewable energy company, today announced the release of its annual Sustainability Report.

The report highlights Ormat’s progress in advancing its long-term sustainability strategy, expanding overall renewable energy and storage capacity, and strengthening its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance. The results of this report reflect the company’s ongoing commitment to delivering low-carbon solutions, while creating value for communities around the world.

Key highlights of the 2024 Sustainability Report include:

Climate Action: Helped avoid approximately 2,488,811 metric tons of CO 2 e emissions - over 11 times more greenhouse gas emissions than it emitted, underscoring its positive contribution to the climate.

Helped avoid approximately 2,488,811 metric tons of CO e emissions - over 11 times more greenhouse gas emissions than it emitted, underscoring its positive contribution to the climate. Emissions Reduction: Met our annual target by reducing Scope 1 & 2 emissions intensity by an average of 5% compared to the base year.

Met our annual target by reducing Scope 1 & 2 emissions intensity by an average of 5% compared to the base year. TCFD Disclosures: Conducted climate-related scenario analysis and enhanced its climate-related disclosures in order to align with the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).

Conducted climate-related scenario analysis and enhanced its climate-related disclosures in order to align with the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD). Community Impact: Nearly $1 million contributed to community initiatives across Ormat’s global locations.

“Our 2024 Sustainability Report highlights both our achievements and our unwavering focus on the future,” said Doron Blachar, Chief Executive Officer. “By increasing our renewable energy capacity, strengthening our sustainability governance, and enhancing transparency through comprehensive reporting and disclosures, we are not only creating long-term value for our stakeholders, but are also contributing to a better future by developing and providing baseload, clean energy to meet the planet’s electricity needs.”

The 2024 Sustainability Report is written according to the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards and guided by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) requirements and recommendations and is aligned with the TCFD Recommendations.

The full Report is available on the Sustainability section of the Company’s website at https://www.ormat.com.

ABOUT ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES

With six decades of experience, Ormat Technologies, Inc. is a leading geothermal company, and the only vertically integrated company engaged in geothermal and recovered energy generation (“REG”), with robust plans to accelerate long-term growth in the energy storage market and to establish a leading position in the U.S. energy storage market. The Company owns, operates, designs, manufactures and sells geothermal and REG power plants primarily based on the Ormat Energy Converter – a power generation unit that converts low-, medium- and high-temperature heat into electricity. The Company has engineered, manufactured and constructed power plants, which it currently owns or has installed for utilities and developers worldwide, totaling approximately 3,400MW of gross capacity. Ormat leveraged its core capabilities in the geothermal and REG industries and its global presence to expand the Company’s activity into energy storage services, solar Photovoltaic (PV) and energy storage plus Solar PV. Ormat’s current total generating portfolio is 1,618MW with a 1,268MW geothermal and solar generation portfolio that is spread globally in the U.S., Kenya, Guatemala, Indonesia, Honduras, and Guadeloupe, and a 350MW energy storage portfolio that is located in the U.S.

