Biohaven Ltd. Investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses. September 12, 2025 Deadline to file Lead Plaintiff Motion

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Biohaven Ltd. ("Biohaven" or the "Company") (NYSE: BHVN) investors of a class action representing investors that bought securities between March 24, 2023 and May 14, 2025, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Biohaven investors have until September 12, 2025 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: Biohaven is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies in the areas of immunology, neuroscience, and oncology. Among its key product candidates are troriluzole, being developed for the treatment of spinocerebellar ataxia (SCA), and BHV-7000, intended for the treatment of bipolar disorder and other indications.

According to the class action lawsuit, Biohaven and its executives made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material facts throughout the Class Period, specifically:

That the regulatory prospects of troriluzole as a treatment for SCA — and the sufficiency of the data submitted in support of its New Drug Application (NDA) — were overstated;

That the efficacy and clinical potential of BHV-7000 for treating bipolar disorder were similarly overstated; and

That disclosure of the true facts would have a materially negative impact on Biohaven’s business and financial outlook.



The complaint cites several key disclosures that led to significant declines in Biohaven’s stock price:

July 27, 2023: Biohaven announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had refused to review its NDA for troriluzole because the Phase 3 trial had failed to meet its primary endpoint. Following this news, Biohaven’s stock price fell by nearly 23%.



March 3, 2025: Biohaven disclosed that recent late-stage clinical trial data for BHV-7000 in bipolar mania failed to statistically separate from the comparator on the primary outcome measure (the Young Mania Rating Scale). This announcement caused the stock to decline by nearly 14%.



April 25, 2025: News reports emerged that Biohaven had withdrawn its Marketing Authorization Application for troriluzole in Europe in late March 2025, as confirmed by the European Medicines Agency. Following this development, Biohaven shares dropped by over 15%.



May 14, 2025: Biohaven announced that the FDA’s Division of Neurology 1 had extended the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) date for the troriluzole NDA by three months to allow for a full review of recent submissions. The FDA also indicated plans to hold an advisory committee meeting, although no date had been scheduled. On this news, the company’s stock fell by more than 19%.



The class action lawsuit alleges that investors suffered substantial losses due to the Company’s misrepresentations and omissions regarding the regulatory and clinical prospects of its key drug candidates.

