Celebrating Canadian actuarial leadership on the global stage

OTTAWA, Ontario, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- September 2 marks International Actuaries Day, a moment to recognize the vital contributions actuaries make to society both locally and globally. The Canadian Institute of Actuaries (CIA) is spotlighting how Canadian actuaries are shaping the future through international collaboration, innovation and leadership.

Positioning actuaries on the global scale

The CIA’s International Affairs Council (IAC) plays a pivotal role in elevating Canada’s voice in global actuarial conversations. From climate change and financial regulation to artificial intelligence and sustainability, the IAC ensures Canadian actuaries are part of shaping international standards and advancing the profession worldwide.

To further explore the Council’s work, Jason Vary, FCIA, Chair, and Hélène Baril, FCIA, Vice-Chair, shared their perspectives on how the IAC strengthens the CIA’s global presence, fosters international partnerships, and ensures Canadian actuaries have a voice in shaping the future of the profession on the CIA’s website.

Highlights from the CIA’s global engagement

Leadership at the International Actuarial Association: Canadian actuaries continue to lead globally, with Mike Lombardi, FCIA, serving as the 2025 president-elect, following in the footsteps of prior IAA and CIA Presidents, Rob Brown, FCIA, and Micheline Dionne, FCIA.

Influence on global standards: Canadian experts contributed significantly to the development of IFRS 17, the international insurance accounting standard.

Strategic partnerships: The CIA collaborates with organizations like the OECD, IASB, and networks such as the International Association of Black Actuaries, promoting inclusivity and knowledge-sharing.



Canadian actuaries shaping the future

Canadian actuaries are contributing to a wide range of global challenges, bringing their expertise to issues like climate resilience and financial sustainability:

Actuaries and Climate Change

Discover how actuaries are helping organizations and communities prepare for the future by addressing one of the most pressing challenges of our time.

Discover how actuaries are helping organizations and communities prepare for the future by addressing one of the most pressing challenges of our time. Actuaries and Canada’s Financial Future

Learn how actuarial expertise supports long-term planning, sustainability and economic stability; not just in Canada, but around the world.

Follow the CIA on social media and visit the CIA website to explore how Canadian actuaries are shaping a better future at home and around the world.

Media contact

Josée Gonthier

Manager, Language Services and Public Affairs

Canadian Institute of Actuaries

media@cia-ica.ca

613-236-8196 ext. 106

Subscribe to our mailing list to stay up to date on CIA news and announcements.