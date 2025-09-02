Onity Group to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onity Group Inc. (NYSE: ONIT) (“Onity” or the “Company”) today announced that executive management will participate in two upcoming conferences in September 2025.

Glen Messina, Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Sean O’Neil, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present and meet with investors at the following conferences:

Barclays 23rd Annual Global Financial Services Conference

Date: Tuesday, September 9, 2025

Time: 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time

This event will be webcast live through the link here, and Onity will host meetings with investors at the conference.

Sidoti Small-Cap Virtual Conference

Date: Wednesday, September 17, 2025

Time: 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time

This event will be webcast live through the link here.

Onity will also host virtual one-on-one meetings with investors. To register for a one-on-one meeting, please visit www.sidoti.com/events.

An investor presentation will be made available on the Events & Presentations section of the Company’s shareholder relations page at onitygroup.com prior to the presentations on September 9 and September 17, 2025.

About Onity Group

Onity Group Inc. (NYSE: ONIT) is a leading non-bank financial services company providing mortgage servicing and originations solutions through its primary brands, PHH Mortgage and Liberty Reverse Mortgage. PHH Mortgage is one of the largest servicers in the country, focused on delivering a variety of servicing and lending programs to consumers and business clients. Liberty is one of the nation’s largest reverse mortgage lenders dedicated to providing loans that help customers meet their personal and financial needs. We are headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, with offices and operations in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, India and the Philippines, and have been serving our customers since 1988. For additional information, please visit onitygroup.com.

