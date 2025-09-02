Certara to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

RADNOR, Pa., Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Certara, Inc. (Nasdaq: CERT), a global leader in model-informed drug development, today announced that Company management will participate in the following investor conferences:

Baird Global Healthcare Conference

Date and Time: Tuesday, September 9 at 10:15 a.m. ET



Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Date and Time: Wednesday, September 10 at 12:20 p.m. ET



Live webcasts for each of the conferences will be available on Certara’s investor relations website at https://ir.certara.com and will be available for replay for at least 90 days thereafter.

About Certara

Certara accelerates medicines using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform traditional drug discovery and development. Its clients include more than 2,400 biopharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, and regulatory agencies across 70 countries. Learn more at certara.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

David Deuchler

Gilmartin Group

ir@certara.com

Media Contact:

Alyssa Horowitz

certara@pancomm.com