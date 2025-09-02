SOLOWIN HOLDINGS Announces Intent to Acquire U.S. Licensed Bank to Accelerate Global Financial Expansion

HONG KONG, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- SOLOWIN HOLDINGS (NASDAQ: SWIN) (“Solowin” or the “Company”), a leading financial services firm providing comprehensive solutions across traditional and digital assets, today announced that it is in the advanced stages of negotiating the proposed acquisition of a U.S.-licensed financial institution through a designated affiliate. The securing of a U.S. banking license will mark a pivotal milestone and acceleration in Solowin’s global expansion strategy.

The license would allow Solowin to offer a comprehensive suite of international banking services, including deposit-taking, lending, and payment processing for global clients, all within a highly favorable U.S. tax regime. The proposed transaction is structured as a “clean-charter” acquisition, with all legacy assets and liabilities removed before closing, thereby providing Solowin with a fully regulated, blank-slate banking platform.

This strategic move is anticipated to significantly enhance Solowin’s core business pillars:

Global Payment Infrastructure: Enhancing Solowin’s global payment network with more efficient fiat on/off-ramps, correspondent banking relationships, and robust settlement capabilities.

RWA Ecosystem: Facilitating the issuance and servicing of tokenized real-world assets (RWA), offering global investors secure and compliant access to U.S. dollar-denominated investments.

Asset Management: Providing a regulated platform for custody and wealth management across global assets, strengthening Solowin's institutional-grade offerings.

Mr. Peter Lok, Chairman and CEO of Solowin, said: “The potential acquisition of a U.S.-licensed banking institution would be a game-changer for Solowin. It represents the next logical step in our global compliance puzzle. This clean-charter opportunity would provide us with the ultimate strategic flexibility to innovate, scale our fiat-based services, and deliver unparalleled value to our clients worldwide. We are not just acquiring a bank; we are laying a foundational pillar for the future of digital finance.”

The completion of the acquisition remains subject to execution of a definitive agreement and regulatory approvals.

About SOLOWIN HOLDINGS

SOLOWIN HOLDINGS (NASDAQ: SWIN) is a leading global financial services firm operating in both traditional and Web3 industry. Founded in 2016, it has established a unique, full-spectrum ecosystem that bridges traditional and decentralized finance. Leveraging its Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) licensed subsidiaries with full digital asset capabilities, the Company operates a robust Web3 Infrastructure division. Through its self-developed, vertically integrated, enterprise-grade platform, Solowin delivers compliant traditional finance (TradFi), real-world asset (RWA) tokenization, and global digital payment solutions—solidifying its role as a key player in reshaping global finance through a seamless Web3-to-TradFi ecosystem.

For more information, visit the Company’s website at https://solowin.io or investor relations webpage at https://ir.solowin.io.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. The Company has attempted to identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "is/are likely to," "potential," "continue" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations that arise after the date hereof, except as may be required by law. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) including the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F as well as in its other reports filed or furnished from time to time with the SEC. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov.

