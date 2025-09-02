TowneBank Announces Completion of Old Point Financial Corporation Merger

SUFFOLK, Va., Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TowneBank (Nasdaq: TOWN) announced today the completion of its merger with Old Point Financial Corporation (“Old Point”), the parent company of The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus (“Old Point National Bank”) and Old Point Trust & Financial Services, N.A. (“Old Point Wealth Management”). The merger, which included Old Point National Bank’s merger into TowneBank, enhances TowneBank’s position in the Hampton Roads MSA with the addition of a high-quality core deposit franchise.

Following the merger, which was effective on September 1, 2025, Old Point National Bank locations will operate as “Old Point National Bank, a Division of TowneBank” until February 2026, when the core systems and operations of Old Point National Bank are scheduled to be converted into those of TowneBank. Old Point Wealth Management will continue to offer its products and services as an addition to the TowneBank family of companies.

“We are honored to welcome Old Point to the Towne family,” said TowneBank executive chairman G. Robert Aston, Jr., “and look forward to upholding the banking legacy of the Shuford family in Hampton and beyond.”

In connection with the merger, former Old Point chairman, president and chief executive officer Robert F. Shuford, Jr., was appointed as a senior executive vice president and will serve as chairman of the TowneBank Peninsula board of directors beginning January 1, 2026. Shuford added, “The legal close of our merger marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Old Point and TowneBank. This partnership brings together two institutions deeply committed to serving our communities, employees, and shareholders. We look forward to building a stronger future together.”

