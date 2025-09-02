Tesla, Inc. Investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses. October 3, 2025 Deadline to file Lead Plaintiff Motion.

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

The Portnoy Law Firm advises Tesla, Inc. ("Tesla" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TSLA) investors of a class action representing investors that bought securities between April 19, 2023 and June 22, 2025, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Tesla investors have until October 3, 2025 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: Tesla designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, as well as energy generation and storage systems.

The Tesla class action lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Tesla overstated the effectiveness of its autonomous driving technology; (ii) as a result, there was a significant risk that Tesla’s autonomous vehicles, including the Robotaxi, would operate dangerously and/or in violation of traffic laws; (iii) these issues increased the likelihood of heightened regulatory scrutiny; and (iv) accordingly, Tesla’s business and financial prospects were materially overstated.

The Tesla class action lawsuit further alleges that, on June 23, 2025, Bloomberg published an article titled “Tesla Robotaxi Videos Show Speeding, Driving Into Wrong Lane,” which reported that Tesla’s self-driving taxis appeared to violate traffic laws during their first day of offering paid rides. The article described footage of a Robotaxi making an improper left turn and other vehicles exceeding posted speed limits. That same day, Bloomberg also published an article titled “Tesla Robotaxi Incidents Draw Scrutiny From US Safety Agency,” reporting that the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (“NHTSA”) had contacted Tesla regarding these incidents. The article noted that NHTSA was “aware of the incidents that were captured in videos posted on social media and is gathering additional information from the company,” and further quoted the agency as stating: “Following an assessment of those reports and other relevant information, NHTSA will take any necessary actions to protect road safety.”

As further alleged, on June 24, 2025, International Business Times published an article titled “NHTSA Now Targets Tesla Robotaxi After Autonomous EVs Break Traffic Laws,” which stated that “the emergence of videos showing concerning behavior by Tesla’s robotaxis may dampen public enthusiasm,” and that “[t]he controversy has also triggered fresh criticism and could impact the scheduled rollout later this month.” On this news, the price of Tesla stock declined more than 6% over two trading sessions.

