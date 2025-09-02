Building Momentum: Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance Welcomes Four Key Leaders to Drive Regional Growth

Las Vegas, NV, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: The Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance (LVGEA), Southern Nevada’s leading economic development organization, has attracted top talent over the past quarter, adding four new professionals to its leadership team. Each brings unique expertise to support LVGEA’s mission of diversifying and growing the regional economy through business attraction, expansion, and investment.

EJ Cutliff II – Vice President of Business Development (Joined June 2025)

EJ Cutliff II is a dynamic executive with a proven track record of driving growth in industries including sports, entertainment, hospitality, and real estate. “I’m excited to help shape the future of Las Vegas to remain the top destination for sports and entertainment,” Cutliff said. His career highlights include securing premier clients, leading high-performing teams, and contributing to landmark Las Vegas developments such as CityCenter, T-Mobile Arena, and Allegiant Stadium, along with global events like Rock in Rio, the NFL Draft, and the Super Bowl.

Emma Keserich – Vice President of Business Development (Joined July 2025)

With a strong background in international business development, Emma Keserich joins LVGEA following her role as Group Operations Manager at Airtifae Group, a Washington, DC-based consulting firm advising cities, chambers of commerce, and economic development agencies to attract international investment and build partnerships. “This is the right time to strategically position Las Vegas as a global business destination, and I am excited to share the story of ‘Why Vegas’ with companies around the world,” states Keserich. She previously served in the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development in Washington, DC, where she created the city’s first international business strategy and led programs to attract foreign direct investment and support small businesses through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Timothy (Tim) Mullin – Vice President of Investor Relations (Joined July 2025)

A Las Vegas native and respected community leader, Tim Mullin brings a wealth of experience in building impactful partnerships across the nonprofit, corporate, and sports sectors. Most recently, he served as Executive Director for the United Service Organizations, Inc. (USO), overseeing programming and operations across Nevada, Utah, and Arizona. “I joined LVGEA because as a Nevada native, I’m deeply inspired by its mission and excited to be part of a team working to attract new businesses that will diversify and strengthen Southern Nevada’s economy,” said Mullin. His career also includes leadership roles with The Siegel Group, Amazing Brands, the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation, and the Folded Flag Foundation, where he launched signature community programs and high-profile fundraising initiatives.

Kayla Nix – Executive Assistant (Joining August 2025)

Kayla Nix joined LVGEA in August as Executive Assistant, providing critical support to the President & CEO and the organization’s leadership team. “I am most excited to collaborate with a dedicated and passionate team at LVGEA that is focused on shaping Southern Nevada’s economic growth. Vegas truly is one of the best cities in the nation!” said Kayla. In this role, she will oversee daily operations, manage administrative tasks, ensure seamless coordination of executive priorities, board engagement, and organizational initiatives. With over six years of experience supporting domestic and international C-suite executives, Kayla brings strong organizational expertise and a unique background in psychology that will allow her to bring a human behavior lens to economics at LVGEA.

LVGEA President & CEO, Danielle Casey, welcomed the new leaders, stating, “Economic development is a competitive field, and LVGEA is committed to retaining the top talent needed to execute at a highly competitive level on behalf of all of our partners and investors. We are thrilled to welcome Tim, EJ, Emma, and Kayla into these critical roles. Their leadership and commitment will be instrumental as we advance our region's position as a premier destination for business, innovation, and global investment.”

With these strategic hires, LVGEA strengthens its leadership bench to drive investment, innovation, and international growth for the Southern Nevada region. The organization remains committed to advancing the region’s competitiveness across sectors including technology, advanced manufacturing, sports & entertainment, and healthcare.

The LVGEA empowers companies to make informed relocation or expansion decisions. Collectively, this group identifies key target industry verticals, maps out regional economic development goals, and executes diversification initiatives. To learn more about the LVGEA team, click here.

About Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance

The Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance (LVGEA) is a public-private partnership dedicated to growing the economy of the Las Vegas region through intentional business attraction, expansion, and connectivity. LVGEA has been designated one of eight Regional Development Authorities (RDA) in Nevada by the Governor’s Office of Economic Development (GOED) for 2024-2025. To learn more, visit lvgea.org.