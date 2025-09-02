Childhelp Receives $100,000 Grant from Link Logistics to Renovate the Alice C. Tyler Village of Childhelp

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Childhelp, one of the nation’s oldest and largest nonprofits dedicated to the prevention and treatment of child abuse, has received a $100,000 grant from Link Logistics Community Grants Program, which aids nonprofits through infrastructure grants that focus on optimizing and expanding operations and functionality.

The grant will fund critical renovations at the Alice C. Tyler Village of Childhelp in rural Virginia, a safe haven where children receive therapeutic residential treatment. Planned upgrades include remodeled bathrooms and kitchen facilities, new flooring, and improved outdoor decks — all designed to provide a safer, healthier environment for children and staff.

“For nearly 67 years, Childhelp has worked to bring hope and healing to children facing abuse and neglect,” says Michael Medoro, Chief Operating Officer and Chief of Staff at Childhelp. “With Link Logistics’ support, we can modernize our facilities and create a nurturing space where children feel safe to begin their healing journey.”

Link Logistics, a leading operator of last-mile logistics real estate. With a dedication to supporting the communities where it operates, Link Logistics’ Community Grants Program provides infrastructure grants supporting hunger, education, and hyperlocal needs. Since launching the program in 2022, the company has donated $8 million to more than 75 projects nationwide.

“Childhelp’s work at the Alice C. Tyler Village exemplifies the kind of compassionate care that transforms lives,” says Luke J. Petherbridge, Chief Executive Officer at Link Logistics. “We are grateful for the opportunity to contribute to a space where children can feel safe and supported.”

About Childhelp: Founded by Sara O’Meara and Yvonne Fedderson in 1959, Childhelp® has brought the light of hope and healing into the lives of more than 13 million children as a leading national nonprofit organization dedicated to helping abused, neglected and at-risk children. Childhelp’s programs and services include residential treatment services, children’s advocacy centers, therapeutic foster care, group homes and child abuse prevention, education and training. The Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline serves children and adults nationwide 24/7 through phone, text and online chat. For more information, visit childhelp.org and follow Childhelp at facebook.com/childhelp, Instagram.com/childhelp.