NobelBiz Announces Acquisition by bXceptional LLC, Securing a Customer-First Future Through Employee Ownership

Cheyenne, WY, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NobelBiz, a leading telecommunications and cloudtechnology provider serving the contact center industry, has announced that it has been officially acquired by bXceptional LLC, a partnership group formed by NobelBiz’s core leadership team and key employees. This move ensures ownership remains in the hands of those closest to the company’s operations, safeguarding its values and expertise.

The NobelBiz leadership team, now proud owners under bXceptional LLC

Ownership That Stays Close to Home

The acquisition is not a transfer to outside investors or a holding group, but rather a leadership-led initiative designed to maintain long-term continuity and innovative momentum. bXceptional LLC represents a decisive move to preserve NobelBiz’s culture and vision, ensuring decision-making remains anchored in firsthand industry experience rather than external pressures.



“This is more than a change of ownership, it’s a return to purpose,”said Steven Bederman, CEO and Chairman of bXceptional LLC. “Our groupdidn’t come from outside. We’ve been here for years, serving ourcustomers directly. By stepping in together, we’re making sureNobelBiz is led by the people who know the business best, and whoalways put the customer first.”

This approach allows NobelBiz to sidestep the common challenges of corporate takeovers –staff turnover and shifting priorities – and instead move forward with sharper focus and deeper accountability.

Strengthened Leadership with Decades of Experience

The acquisition formalizes leadership roles for a group of longtime executives and managers who have been central to NobelBiz’s growth and operations. The leadership team includes:

Steven Bederman, CEO and Chairman of bXceptional LLC

George Seroukas, President and Owner

Christian Montes, Chief Operating Officer and Owner

Michael McGuire, Chief Revenue Officer and Owner

Mirela Otea, Chief Marketing Officer and Owner

Josh Wrenn, Vice President of Technology and Owner

Stefan Dragan, Vice President of Telecommunications Engineering & Support and Owner

These executives bring together decades of experience across telecom and infrastructure, cloud technologies, sales, marketing, operations, and engineering. Their combined leadership will enable NobelBiz to continue delivering industry-leading, compliance-ready telecom and cloud solutions with agility and precision.

“Our mission has always been about delivering real outcomes for ourclients,” said George Seroukas, President. “Now, as co-owners, we canmove faster and smarter than ever, with every decision aligned tocustomer success.”

Client Continuity During Transition

NobelBiz intentionally delayed announcing the acquisition until it could demonstrate clear stability under the new structure. Customers and partners were notified earlier this year, and operations have continued without disruption.

The benefits are direct and practical:

No disruption in service or support: Clients experience uninterrupted support and stable operations.

Greater agility in decision making: Ownership concentrated in the leadership team enables the company to respond quickly to industry changes and client needs.

Stronger alignment with customer goals: Strategic choices are driven by leaders who understand the contact center industry from the inside out.

“We wanted to ensure that when we spoke to the wider industry, we did so from a position of momentum, not just transition,” said Bederman. “Today we can point to early wins, renewed partnerships, and the stability that proves NobelBiz is stronger than ever under employee ownership.”

Looking Ahead

For over two decades, NobelBiz has distinguished itself by delivering specialized telecom services and cloud solutions designed for the unique demands of the contact center industry. With stability established and leadership unified under employee ownership, the company is well-positioned to deepen that legacy while accelerating innovation.

“This is not about reinventing who we are,” added Bederman. “It’s about protecting the DNA of NobelBiz, our customer-first culture, our industry expertise, and our drive to deliver outcomes, and giving it the stability it needs to keep growing for many more years.”

By bringing ownership with those most committed to the company’s mission – leaders with deep experience and frontline insight – NobelBiz aims to chart a future defined by agility, expertise, and strong customer focus.

To learn more about NobelBiz and its service offerings, please visit https://nobelbiz.com/ or send an email to sales@nobelbiz.com.

NobelBiz: Now employee-owned. Still customer-obsessed.

About NobelBiz

NobelBiz is a telecommunications and cloud contact center leaderdedicated to the contact center industry. With a proprietary voicecarrier network built for compliance, reliability, and performance,and an all-in-one CCaaS platform, NobelBiz empowers contact centers tothrive in even the most regulated, high-performance environments.It is now owned by bXceptional LLC.

About bXceptional LLC

bXceptional LLC is a partnership group formed by NobelBiz’s core leadership team and key employees. Created to secure NobelBiz’s long-term independence through employee ownership, bXceptional LLC reflects the values of continuity, accountability, and customer-first leadership.





