AIMS announced that it has become the Official Sponsor of the SofinQ Trading Competition in Asia.

Bangkok, Thailand, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIMS, a leading global financial broker under the AIMS Group, is proud to announce its role as the Official Sponsor of the SoFinQ Trading Competition in Asia, which was launched in Thailand on 30 August 2025 with a lively opening event and celebration.





The launch in Bangkok drew around 100 participants from across Thailand, featuring the official signing of the sponsorship agreement between YM Tunku Mukhri, Vice President of AIMS, and Edison Tuan, Founder & CEO of SoFinQ.

Organised by SoFinQ, the proprietary trading competition platform of SoFinX, the event was well received by industry professionals, traders, and enthusiasts. The platform provides participants with a structured environment to test trading strategies, follow professional traders, and develop automated tools using virtual funds. Top performers will be ranked by Return on Investment (ROI%) on a live leaderboard and awarded real monetary prizes.

The competition is designed to be beginner-friendly, offering exposure to real-world trading scenarios with minimal risk. Participants can take part in social trading challenges, learn from peers, and expand their market knowledge in a collaborative environment.

Edison Tuan, Founder & CEO of SoFinQ, said:

“AIMS has been a global leader in financial brokerage, consistently committed to delivering excellence and technological innovation. We are delighted to collaborate with AIMS to expand the reach of this trading competition and bring the trading experience to a broader audience.”

Aaron Chang, CEO of AIMS Group, added:

“This collaboration with SoFinQ is an important step toward introducing beginners to the financial markets. By creating accessible pathways to trading, we aim to empower the next generation of traders to leverage opportunities as a source of supplementary income, particularly in times of economic uncertainty.”

Registration for the SoFinQ Trading Competition is now open across Asia. To register or learn more, visit: https://sofinq.com/

About SoFinX

SoFinX, short for Social Finance Exchange, offers a community ecosystem where investors can share ideas and strategies. It also provides data to brokers and acts as a SaaS solution that helps financial institutions diversify their services across forex, securities, futures, and even cryptocurrencies.





Representive of AIMS & SofinQ

About AIMS



AIMS is a globally trusted financial brokerage offering trading services and infrastructure for both institutional and retail clients in over 17 countries. Known for its high-performance platform, low spreads, and client-first approach, AIMS continues to be a key force in shaping the global trading industry.

Press inquiries

AIMS

https://aimsfx.com/

Benson Low

media@aimsfx.com