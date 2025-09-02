CEA Industries (BNC) Appoints Seasoned Global Investments Leader, Dr. Russell Read, as Non-Executive Director

New York, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CEA Industries Inc. (Nasdaq: BNC), (“BNC” or “the Company”), a growth-oriented company focused on managing the world’s largest corporate treasury of BNB, today announced the appointment of Dr. Russell Read, Ph.D., CFA, as a Non-Executive Director of the Company, effective immediately.

Dr. Read brings more than three decades of global investment leadership and governance experience across sovereign wealth funds, pension systems, private investment firms, and financial institutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

Currently, Dr. Read serves as Co-Founder, Chief Investment Officer, and Director at Measa Partners, a global investment and advisory firm. He previously held senior leadership roles as Chief Investment Officer of the California Public Employees Retirement System (CalPERS), the Alaska Permanent Fund Corporation (APFC), and the Gulf Investment Corporation (GIC-Kuwait), and as Deputy CIO of Deutsche Asset Management. He also served as Managing Partner of C Change Group, and Senior Advisor to MSCI.

Throughout his career, Dr. Read has advised governments, regulators, and multilateral institutions. He chaired the Investors’ Committee of the President’s Working Group on Financial Markets under U.S. Treasury Secretary Henry Paulson and has been recognized by SmartMoney as one of America’s 30 most influential figures in business and finance.

Dr. Read holds a BA in Statistics and an MBA in Finance and International Business from the University of Chicago, and both a master’s in Economics and a Ph.D. in Political Economy from Stanford University.

“Russell’s appointment strengthens our Board with the addition of his deep expertise in global capital markets, institutional investment, economic policy, and corporate governance,” said David Namdar, Chief Executive Officer of CEA Industries (BNC). “His experience stewarding some of the world’s largest sovereign wealth and pension funds, combined with his proven ability to navigate the intersection of finance, policy, and innovation, will be invaluable as we continue to scale our BNB digital asset treasury and explore new growth opportunities.”

Dr. Read commented: “Since the announcement of their BNB Treasury, CEA Industries has swiftly established itself as a global leader in digital asset treasury management. I look forward to working with David and the Board to further strengthen governance, expand institutional engagement, and position CEA Industries for long-term success.”

