Zenapet Unveils Nationwide Expansion for Human-Grade Dog & Cat Supplements

Costa Mesa, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Costa Mesa, California - August 14, 2025 -

Zenapet has announced a nationwide expansion of its top-notch supplements crafted for cats and dogs. The company combines nutritional science with human-grade ingredients to promote pet health across the United States. Their products feature ingredients like glucosamine HCL and turkey tail mushroom, addressing specific needs like immune support and joint health. These offerings, developed with input from a Companion Animal Pet Nutritionist, set standards for quality and effectiveness.

Zenapet was founded with a focus on natural solutions that truly enhance pets' lives. Their team uses deep knowledge in animal care and nutrition to create products supporting not just physical health, but overall vitality, too. Zenapet's range of options, like the Colostrum Plus Superfood Supplement for Cats and the Superfood Allergy & Immune Support Booster for Dogs, receives high praise for their impact on pet health.

Caren Collins, CEO of Zenapet, said, "Our dedication to improving pet health is rooted in decades of experience and backed by nutritional science. We are thrilled to bring our products to a wider audience, providing pet owners with reliable supplements that support their pets' health holistically." This expansion means pet owners can now access these tailored supplements easily through the Zenapet Official Website or places like Amazon.

Each Zenapet product is crafted to meet specific health needs. The Hip & Joint Superfood Supplement for Dogs combines Glucosamine, Chondroitin, MSM, and organic chicken bone broth to aid joint comfort and mobility. Meanwhile, the Superfood Allergy & Immune Support Booster for Dogs includes ingredients like beta-glucan and spirulina, which help boost the immune system and maintain healthy gut bacteria.

Customers have shared positive feedback, noticing improvements in their pets' energy levels and overall wellness thanks to Zenapet supplements. Convenience and accessibility are key for Zenapet, offering a straightforward online shopping experience. Pet owners can browse or purchase supplements, and find information about their benefits, through Zenapet Instagram or the Zenapet Official Website, where helpful tips and updates are regularly shared.

Zenapet is committed to transparency, openly sharing product formulations to empower pet parents in making informed choices. This openness underscores Zenapet's dedication to quality and trust. The company's aim is not only to address immediate health issues but also to promote lasting wellness.

"Zenapet is more than just a brand; it's a promise to our customers and their pets," Collins added. "Each product is thoughtfully crafted and undergoes rigorous validation to ensure that it meets our high standards of safety and effectiveness." As Zenapet continues to grow and break into new markets, they stick to their main goal: delivering exceptional nutrition solutions that significantly benefit pet health.

Expanding their reach sets Zenapet up to become a go-to name in pet wellness. Pet owners looking for reliable, health-focused solutions for their companions can rely on Zenapet's offerings. Explore the full array of Zenapet supplements on the Zenapet Official Website and shop Zenapet on Amazon for speedy delivery. With Zenapet Instagram, the company expands its engagement with the pet community, offering insights and encouraging a focus on pet wellness.

Zenapet's expansion is terrific news for pet parents who seek human-grade, research-based supplements for their pets' well-being. By merging tried scientific methods with a passion for pet care, Zenapet is paving the way for a healthier future for pets around the country. For more detailed information about their product formulations, pet wellness tips, and community offerings, visit the Zenapet Instagram and Zenapet Official Website.

###

For more information about Zenapet, contact the company here:



Zenapet

Caren Collins

info@zenapet.com