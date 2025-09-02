California Water Service Increases Rebates on Water-Efficient Devices to Encourage Customers to Save Water Every Day

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To help encourage its customers to save more water, California Water Service (Cal Water) has increased the value of conservation rebates available for purchases of popular indoor and outdoor conservation-related products. For a limited time, customers can get increased rebates on a range of products, from high-efficiency clothes washers to low-water-use landscaping.

Rebates with increased incentives include:

Residential high-efficiency toilets, now up to $150

Residential high-efficiency clothes washers, now up to $500

Residential lawn-to-garden conversions, now up to $5 per square foot

Commercial high-efficiency toilets, now up to $200

Commercial high-efficiency urinals, now up to $300

Commercial lawn-to-garden conversions, now up to $3 per square foot

Rebate funds are limited in each Cal Water district. Customers can visit www.calwater.com/rebates and sign into their free, online customer account to see which rebates are still available in their local service area.

“Beyond our commitment to delivering safe, clean, reliable water to those we serve, we are dedicated to both providing excellent value to our customers and being a responsible steward of our limited, natural resource,” said Marty Kropelnicki, Chairman and CEO. “One way we accomplish these priorities is by offering robust water conservation programs that help our customers save water and money at the same time.”

About California Water Service

California Water Service provides high-quality, reliable water utility services to more than 2.1 million people statewide through 499,400 service connections. Cal Water’s purpose is to enhance the quality of life for customers and communities. To do so, it invests responsibly in water and wastewater infrastructure, sustainability initiatives, and community well-being. The company’s 1,200 employees live by a set of strong core values and share a commitment to protecting the planet, caring for people, and operating with the utmost integrity. The utility has been named one of “America’s Most Responsible Companies” and one of the “World’s Most Trustworthy Companies” by Newsweek, a USA Top Workplace, and a Great Place to Work®. More information is available at www.calwater.com.

