National Corporate Housing Expands Global Presence with Opening of São Paulo, Brazil Office

SÃO PAULO, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Corporate Housing, a global leader in providing fully furnished housing and comprehensive corporate relocation solutions, is proud to announce the opening of its first office in Latin America, located in São Paulo, Brazil. This strategic expansion marks National’s official entry into the LATAM market and reinforces its commitment to serving clients wherever business takes them.

São Paulo: The Gateway to Latin America’s Economy

As Brazil’s financial capital and one of the most influential cities in the Southern Hemisphere, São Paulo generates nearly 12% of Brazil’s GDP and serves as home to countless multinational corporations. With its thriving finance, technology, pharmaceutical, and energy sectors—and the largest stock exchange in Latin America—São Paulo is the natural hub for corporate mobility and international business expansion in the region.

A Milestone for National’s Global Growth

With a presence already spanning North America, EMEA, and APAC, National’s São Paulo office establishes a critical foothold in Latin America, ensuring clients receive the same high-touch, fully managed housing solutions the company is known for worldwide. This move allows National to deliver on-the-ground expertise, local market insights, and seamless housing experiences for relocating employees, long-term project teams, and extended-stay travelers throughout Brazil and beyond.

“Our clients rely on us to simplify one of the most complex parts of doing business globally—housing their people,” said Tom Atchison, Founder and CEO of National Corporate Housing. “Opening in São Paulo is not just about expanding our footprint; it’s about answering the call of our clients who see Brazil and Latin America as essential to their growth. We’re here to make their moves faster, easier, and more dependable—so their teams can focus on what they do best.”

“Brazil is a vibrant, complex market, and São Paulo is at the heart of it all,” said Carolina Monteiro, Director of National Corporate Housing Brazil. “By establishing a presence here, we’re bringing the resources, expertise, and personal support that global companies need to succeed in Latin America. Our goal is simple: to remove the stress from relocation and housing so that our clients’ teams feel at home from day one—no matter how challenging the project or how far the move.”

Delivering Peace of Mind Across Borders

National’s entry into São Paulo reflects its core promise: Home. Wherever you are.® By integrating fully furnished apartments, serviced accommodations, and comprehensive destination services under one roof, National provides multinational companies with a single, trusted partner to manage housing programs across geographies and cultures.

About National Corporate Housing

Founded in 1999, National Corporate Housing provides fully furnished temporary housing solutions for business travel, relocation, and government assignments worldwide. With a focus on exceptional service, flexibility, and innovation, National delivers peace of mind to clients and guests through end-to-end corporate housing management and an unparalleled network of trusted partners in more than 60 countries.

Media Contact:

Peggy Smith

Chief Innovation Officer

National Corporate Housing

+1 303-863-7002

marketing@nationalcorporatehousing.com

www.nationalcorporatehousing.com