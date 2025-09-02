LABOR DAY TO THANKSGIVING: THIRD ROAD MANAGEMENT URGES BUSINESS LEADERS TO SEIZE THE WINDOW FOR ACTION

CHICAGO, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With summer vacations behind us and the year-end rapidly approaching, Third Road Management , a pioneer in the booming fractional financial services industry, is urging business leaders to take full advantage of fall as a natural pivot point. Today, the firm released a simple guide, “The Back-to-Business Checklist,” designed to help growth-minded businesses evaluate performance, make smart course corrections and lay the foundation for a successful 2026.

“Fall is one, if not the, most important window of the business year,” said Ryan Kunkel , President, Third Road Management. “The actions owners take between Labor Day and Thanksgiving often determine whether they hit their annual targets and how well they’re positioned for the start of next year. Even without a CFO in-house, small businesses can make powerful changes by following a disciplined checklist to help drive their growth, efficiency and scalability.”

The Back-to-Business Checklist: Five Fall Priorities for Growth-Minded Leaders

Take an honest look back. Compare first-half performance to your 2025 plan and identify root causes of both the hits and misses. Identify your top “levers.” Focus on the people, processes and technology changes that can move the needle quickly. Invest with intention. Tie every dollar spent in Q4 to hitting 2025 targets, ultimately setting up 2026 for success and continued growth. Re-forecast the rest of 2025. Make your business intelligence systems work for you by ensuring the most up-to-date data to inform your year-end push and 2026 baseline. Start next year’s strategy today. Define 2026 priorities before building your budget. Strategy drives spending, not vice versa.

Third Road Management has helped more than 150 businesses scale effectively by providing fractional financial leadership and tools such as its proprietary Business Accelerator , which identifies risks and opportunities that impact growth.

“Every business owner knows they need to plan, but few carve out the time to do it when it matters most,” added John Frank , Founder and CEO, Third Road Management. “This checklist gives leaders a practical way to begin to reset, refocus and move forward toward 2026 with clarity.”

Third Road Management continues to lead the way in the fractional financial services market, setting the standard for innovation and excellence in the industry. Learn more about Third Road Management’s fractional CFO and accounting services at thirdroadmgmt.com .

About Third Road Management

Third Road Management is a leading fractional financial services company focused on revolutionizing how small to mid-sized companies optimize their finance and accounting functions by providing fractional access to top-tier financial expertise and guidance. Across the nation, there are over one million organizations generating revenues under $100 million that lack the essential strategic, financial, and operational expertise needed to establish a sustainable and scalable foundation. Third Road Management addresses this challenge by offering a re-imagined CFO suite, featuring some of the most skilled Fractional CFOs and Accountants available in the market. For further information, please visit www.thirdroadmgmt.com .

Attachment