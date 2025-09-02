Robbins LLP Reminds NUTX Investors with Large Losses of the Pending Class Action Against Nutex Health Inc. and Urges Stockholders to Contact the Firm for More Information

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins LLP reminds stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ: NUTX) securities between August 8, 2024 and August 14, 2025. Nutex is a physician-led, healthcare services and operations company that began publicly trading via a reverse merger in April 2022.

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX) Failed to Disclose Fraud Committed by its Third-Party Arbitration Vendor

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants failed to disclose that: (i) HaloMD was achieving lucrative arbitration results for Nutex by engaging in a coordinated scheme to defraud insurance companies; (ii) as a result, to the extent that they were the product of fraudulent conduct, revenues attributable to the Company’s engagement with HaloMD in the IDR process were unsustainable; (iii) in addition, the Company overstated the extent to which it had remediated, and/or its ability to remediate, the material weaknesses in its internal controls over financial reporting; (iv) as a result, the Company was unable to effectively account for the treatment of certain of its stock based compensation obligations; (v) as a result, Nutex improperly calculated these stock based compensation obligations as equity rather than liabilities; (vi) the foregoing increased the risk that the Company would be unable to timely file certain financial reports with the SEC; and (vii) accordingly, Nutex’s business and/or financial prospects were overstated.



The complaint alleges that on July 22, 2025, Blue Orca Capital published a short report raising concerns about Nutex's recent 20-fold share price surge. The report alleges that the Company's growth was artificially driven by a third-party arbitration vendor, HaloMD, which facilitated inflated out-of-network billing awards. According to Blue Orca, multiple federal lawsuits now allege that HaloMD orchestrated a fraudulent and racketeering scheme that siphoned millions from insurers, casting doubt on the legitimacy of Nutex's reported revenue increases. Blue Orca contends that if the revenue benefits from HaloMD's billing practices cease, Nutex's financial performance could collapse, potentially returning its stock to penny-stock levels.

Then on August 14, 2025, Nutex announced it would delay filing its quarterly financial statements for the period ending June 30, 2025, citing incomplete accounting adjustments. On this news, the price of Nutex's stock fell over 16%.

You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Nutex Health Inc.

