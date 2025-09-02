Querencia Leadership Inc. Launches Evidence-Based Revolutionary Program to Combat Male Youth Crisis, Created by Founder Hans Hageman

Robin Hood Foundation Heroes Award Winner and Yass Prize Semifinalist Launches Evidence-Based Revolutionary Program to Combat Male Youth Crisis with $115,000 in Initial Funding

The Forge Antifragility Academy™ Transforms Challenge Into Strength for Boys Ages 12-17, Backed by Proven School Founder with 7:1 Return on Investment

Rome, MS, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Querencia Leadership Inc., a nonprofit organization focused on youth development and leadership, today announced the launch of an evidence-based revolutionary program designed to confront the growing crisis among adolescent boys. Created by founder Hans Hageman, The Forge Antifragility Academy™ offers a research-backed model to help boys ages 12–17 develop strength through challenge, with $115,000 in initial funding secured through foundational support and a donor-backed matching challenge.





Founder and Executive Director, Hans Eric Hageman

The Male Youth Crisis Demanding Action

The boys' education crisis statistics paint a stark picture: male teen depression has skyrocketed 71% since 2019, boys represent 66% of special education students, and over 80% of students with disabilities who face multiple suspensions are male. Boys' high school graduation rates continue to lag girls by seven percentage points—a gap with profound implications for workforce preparation and economic futures.

The annual societal cost of male high school dropouts reaches $94 billion, while 93% of the prison population is male. Among Gen Z males, 15% report having no close friends—a fivefold increase since 1990.

"We're witnessing a generational emergency in male academic achievement and youth mental health," said Hageman, founder of Querencia Leadership Inc. "Young men aren't just struggling—they're being systematically failed by systems that don't understand their unique developmental needs."

Beyond Resilience: The Antifragility Revolution

The Forge Academy pioneers evidence-based "antifragility" development—moving beyond mere resilience to help young men become stronger through adversity rather than despite it. The program's "Four Forges Framework" develops participants across Physical, Mental, Relational, and Purpose domains through structured challenges and mentor-based programming.

"The difference between resilience and antifragility is transformational," Hageman explained. "Resilience helps you bounce back to where you were. Antifragility helps you become better than you've ever been—delivering measurable outcomes with a 7:1 return on investment."





Proven Leadership, Evidence-Based Outcomes





Hageman brings unparalleled credentials to scaling solutions for the male youth crisis:

- Robin Hood Foundation Heroes Award winner and Yass Prize semifinalist (top 1.2% of 2,700 applicants)

- Founded The East Harlem School at Exodus House with $50,000

- Led Boys & Girls Harbor, a $14.5 million organization serving 2,500 children annually, eliminating a six-figure deficit within two years

- Turned around a failing charter school, achieving five-year charter renewal

- Co-founded the first free independent school for Hindu and Muslim girls in Uttar Pradesh, India

"As someone who has seen Hans' work reshape lives over 30 years, I trust no one more to address this generational challenge," said Rich Berlin, Co-Chief Executive Officer of DREAM. "What excites me most is how The Forge Academy™ scales Hans's proven model. At DREAM, we've seen how structured mentorship, adventure-based learning, and family engagement unlock potential. This program codifies those principles while addressing gaps specific to young men—a need Hans understands intimately."



Community Partnerships, Measurable Impact

The Forge Academy's evidence-based approach will unite young men from diverse backgrounds through shared challenges and community partnerships, preparing them for workforce readiness rather than shielding them from adversity.

"The Forge began years ago, out of a need to give incarcerated boys the tools to build a better future," Hageman reflected. "That same challenge exists for countless young men everywhere today. We're building the next generation of leaders who will strengthen our communities through masculinity redefined constructively."

Vinny Dotoli, Head of School at Harlem Academy, emphasized the program's comprehensive approach: "The Forge Academy's holistic approach to youth development aligns seamlessly with our mission. The focus on building resilience, fostering critical thinking, and instilling a sense of purpose directly addresses the unique challenges young men face today. This program has the potential to make a significant positive impact on the lives of young men, equipping them with the tools and mindset to become strong, purposeful, and contributing members of their communities."

Investment Opportunity with Evidence-Based Returns

The pledged $50,000 matching gift creates an unprecedented opportunity for donors to double their investment in youth wellness, suicide prevention, and male academic achievement. Early supporters will help establish proof-of-concept programming for scaling nationwide, with documented 7:1 return on investment through reduced incarceration, increased graduation rates, and improved mental health outcomes.





Forging Boys Into Men

About Querencia Leadership, Inc.



Querencia Leadership Inc. is a nonprofit organization dedicated to developing resilient, purpose-driven youth leaders through experiential learning, wellness practices, and real-world challenges. Rooted in the concept of querencia—a place of inner strength and clarity—the organization equips young people with the emotional intelligence, leadership skills, and confidence they need to thrive in uncertain times. Founded by social entrepreneur Hans Hageman, Querencia Leadership Inc. offers innovative programs that integrate mental wellness, civic engagement, and practical skill-building to empower the next generation of changemakers. Hans is a Yass Prize award semifinalist and a Robin Hood Heroes award recipient.

