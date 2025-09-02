How Sparkvia AI Website Tool Proves Real AI Utility on XRP — SPARK Public Sale is Open for Early Investors

VALLETTA, Malta, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sparkvia AI has officially opened the public sale of its utility token, SPARK (SPK), at https://sale.sparkvia.ai. The launch follows the debut of Sparkvia’s Website Tool on the XRP Ledger, which transforms six simple inputs into a full conversion-ready homepage, demonstrating how on-chain AI can deliver immediate, practical value for marketers, founders, and creators.





What sets Sparkvia AI writing platform apart is its fixed-per-prompt credits model. Every prompt generation consumes the same amount of Spark credit, keeping costs predictable. Spark credit purchases reflect instantly in the user’s billing dashboard, with a clear history of when prompts ran and how many credits were used, no subscriptions, no opaque tiers, just auditable usage recorded on-chain, so teams know what they spent, when, and why.

That visibility is powered by XRPL’s speed and low fees, enabling mid-session top-ups that don’t break creative flow and on-chain records that simplify reconciliation for agencies, startups, and educators.

To deepen this utility, Sparkvia has opened the SPARK (SPK) public sale , now live at https://sale.sparkvia.ai/ . SPK is the platform’s utility token used to obtain Spark credits and unlock the full writing suite, from Creative Home Page and About Us / Product Pages to AI Writer, Advanced Blog Post Writer, Grammar & Style Editor, and All-in-One Social Post.

(Sparkvia SPK Public Sale Details: https://sale.sparkvia.ai/ )

Participating in Sparkvia (SPK) Public sale round is straightforward:

Visit https://sale.sparkvia.ai/ , review the sale information, then send XRP to the public-sale wallet shown to finalize on-chain. After XRPL confirmation, allocations are recorded on the portal.

“SPARK connects what creators pay with what they produce,” said Zayven Annati, founder of Sparkvia AI. “Our Website Tools show the model in action: you generate real, shippable copy, see the exact credits consumed, and top up instantly on XRPL. It’s speed, clarity, and control for modern teams.”

For new users, Sparkvia keeps onboarding simple: create an account, receive 100 Spark credits to explore the tools, generate your first homepage or product page, then top up credits as needed with XRP and, going forward, with SPK.

The takeaway for the XRP ecosystem is practical: on-chain AI isn’t just a slogan. With Sparkvia’s Website Tool, utility shows up as finished copy, transparent spend, and a billing trail you can trust.

For those looking to participate in the platform’s growth, the SPARK (SPK) public sale is open now at https://sale.sparkvia.ai .

About Sparkvia AI

Sparkvia AI is an AI-driven writing platform built on the XRP Ledger. Designed for marketers, founders, and creators, Sparkvia delivers fast, pay-as-you-go access to advanced writing tools through on-chain credits. Sparkvia AI company is headquartered in Malta.

Sparkvia AI Socials;

Website: https://sparkvia.ai/

Public Sale Portal: https://sale.sparkvia.ai/

X: https://x.com/sparkvia_AI

Telegram: https://t.me/sparkvia

Discord: https://discord.gg/Ab5xQeCB

Contact details:

Zayven Annati

Zayven@sparkvia.ai

