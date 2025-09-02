Scam Junkie Podcast Waives Monthly Subscription Fee

Beverly Hills, CA, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Spotify top rated true crime podcast Scam Junkie has just waived their $4.99 per month subscription fee. Most podcasts charge a small monthly fee for subscribers. Because Scam Junkie has become so popular and is attracting regular paid advertisers the award winning podcast is now available for free to everyone.

Host and producer Steve Comisar aka The Don of Con says, "By making our podcast free we will increase our listeners into the millions per episode. That makes the cost of advertising on the show go up. When the advertisers pay more, the talent also gets paid more." It's rumored that top podcast hosts like Comisar and Joe Rogan can make in excess of seven figures a month.

Comisar got his success in podcasting by being the only Hollywood actor who was also an iconic con man. Scam Junkie is the only true crime podcast hosted by a former scam artist. Comisar has been acting since he was a child and hosting Scam Junkie since 2023. After a long prison stint Comisar turned his life around and now educates people on the scams he once ran. Scam Junkie is now in its third season on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.



