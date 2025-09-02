Powder Mountain Enters Another Ambitious Season, Enhancing the On-Snow Experience for Passholders While Keeping the Mountain Uncrowded

Eden, UTAH, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Significant recent investment and the success of an innovative public/private model envisioned by Reed Hastings, the majority owner of Powder Mountain, has cultivated one of the most unique resort experiences in the country. An independent ski resort, Powder Mountain’s model allows it to keep skiing as it should be: wide open runs and bottomless powder with family and friends.

Through limited day tickets and no mega passes, Powder Mountain is working hard to protect what matters most: season passholders and the community they create. New this season are major enhancements to passholder benefits including Buddy Tickets, early access to the resort on select dates, and the return of Passholder Weekends with special events and uncrowded skiing and riding. Powder Mountain is also expanding their ski school offerings, launching a new regular après series, and making progress on a new triple lift in Wolf Canyon that will offer public lift access into the “DMI” area. The Powder Art Foundation will also debut its first phase of commissions and acquisitions ahead of the 2025/26 ski season.

Every season at Powder Mountain is another chapter in a story that’s been unfolding for decades. No mega passes, endless powder at your pace, life without lift lines, and the new standard for uncrowded skiing.

EIGHT HALF-PRICE PASSHOLDER BUDDY TICKETS & NEW PERKS

Adult and Teen season passholders will see a major enhancement to their benefits this winter with the introduction of eight Buddy Tickets, each offering 50% off lift tickets with no blackout dates—including Passholder Weekends. Designed to make it easier to share the Powder Mountain experience, this perk gives passholders more opportunities to bring friends and family to the mountain throughout the season. Buddy Ticket benefits are available with Adult, Teen, Senior and Military Season Passes only; not applicable to Child, Youth, or Midweek Pass options.

Passholders will also be able to take advantage of early-access to the mountain off the Hidden Lake lift on three dates this season. Starting at 8:00 am on January 24, February 14, and March 14, 2026, passholders will be able to ride the lifts before anyone else.

Additional benefits for all passholders include 20% off lessons, rentals, retail, and dining (excluding alcohol), a free OpenSnow Account, free access to the UTA Ski Bus, and Unlimited Skiing & Riding with no blackout dates and access to all open public terrain from 9:00 am to 9:00 pm all season long.

TIMBERLINE APRES & SPECIAL EVENT TERRAIN PARK

Powder Mountain is launching a new high alpine après series every Saturday this winter, kicking off on December 20th at Timberline Lodge. This new slopeside hub complete with a DJ booth and fire pits is designed as both a gathering place and a spectator zone, situated directly across the new Special Event Terrain Park off the Timberline lift. A new stage for Powder signature events such as Grom Fest and TheGoodLife! Rail Jam, this park will be built for special occasions and operate during key moments throughout the season.

RETURN OF PASSHOLDER WEEKENDS

Powder Mountain is known for its uncrowded terrain, and Passholder Weekends elevate that unique freedom.

Back by popular demand, Passholder Weekends provide an exclusive experience for the Powder Mountain season passholder community—the opportunity to enjoy skiing as it was meant to be with wide open runs, a relaxed atmosphere, and meaningful time spent with friends and family.

These signature weekends feature curated programming including on-mountain scavenger hunts, après-ski bingo nights, outdoor disco parties, and other fun activities designed exclusively for season passholders.

2026 Passholder Weekend Dates:

February 7-8

February 14-15

February 21-22

February 28 - March 1

YOUTH TICKETS

Families will find it more affordable to experience Powder Mountain this season with the introduction of a new Youth day ticket. Previously offered as a general “non-adult” option, the new Youth day ticket provides a lower entry point giving 5-12 year olds their own category and making it more accessible for families to ski the mountain together.

NEW SKI SCHOOL LESSON OFFERINGS

This season, Powder Mountain will also be expanding their offerings to make learning to ski more accessible to more people. Program highlights include:

$169 Evening Sundown Private Lessons:

4:30 PM - 5:45 PM - Lesson + skiing and riding on all runs served by the Sundown lift

6:00 PM - 7:15 PM - (First Time) Lesson + access to rainbow tunnel learning area

Ticket Option: Night Pass, Day Pass, or Season Pass





$99 First-Time Group Lessons (Sundown Only)

6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Includes: Lesson, Ticket, Rentals

DMI UPDATE

The resort is in the planning and construction stages of a new triple lift in Wolf Canyon that will offer lift access into the “DMI” area for the first time, providing the opportunity to experience some of the best expert and advanced terrain in Northern Utah. Wide open bowls, prime glades, and expert chutes galore. The new lift will add 900 acres of lift-served and 147 acres of hike-to access, for a total of 1,047 acres of public advanced terrain.

The area will remain out of bounds during the 2025/26 season but those interested in getting a first look and early access to experience some of this new advanced terrain can book a guided backcountry tour through the resort. Outfitted with state-of-the-art avalanche safety gear and led by highly-certified backcountry guides, Powder Mountain’s guided tours are one of the most unique and accessible ways to explore the northern Utah backcountry.

Surveying and planning began this summer in partnership with Skytrac, construction timelines and exact routing of lift infrastructure to follow. Due to mountain operations and ski patrol continuing to assess and survey this newly lift-serviced terrain with regard to avalanche mitigation and terrain management, DMI will not open this season.

POWDER ART FOUNDATION

Following the August 2024 announcement of Powder Art Foundation (PAF), the newly formed arts nonprofit dedicated to celebrating historical land art as well as supporting the vision of contemporary artists on Powder Mountain, the organization will debut its first phase of commissions and acquisitions ahead of the 2025/26 ski season.

Sculpture and land art works will continue to become landmarks on the mountain, inviting guests to pause, reflect, and connect with the landscape in a new way. Last season, PAF welcomed Listener and Reflector, two striking bronze bell sculptures by artist Davina Semo. These bells and their unique tones invite guests to engage with the landscape in new ways, prompting moments of reflection, awareness, and connection to the mountain’s natural rhythms.

This season will see new works by various artists to be announced later this fall.

POWDER UNPACKED

Last season, Powder Mountain launched Unpacked, a new feature designed exclusively for season passholders. Powered by RFID technology embedded in each pass, Unpacked delivered personalized breakdowns of every rider’s time on the mountain—highlighting favorite lifts, total hours skied, and even the most vertical feet logged in a single day. To celebrate the community’s passion, Powder Mountain also awarded prizes to its most dedicated skiers and riders. Building on its success, Unpacked will return this winter with expanded insights and even more detail.

DIRECT FLIGHT ACCESS TO OGDEN VIA BREEZE

Breeze Airways has announced that they will continue to offer non-stop service from OGD to the John Wayne / Orange County Airport (SNA). Flights are currently scheduled Mondays and Fridays.

The award-winning carrier provides nonstop service between underserved routes across the U.S. at affordable fares, and offers amenities such as two free checked bags, priority boarding and premium seating known as “Nicest” on their new fleet of A220s. Breeze also provides family seating, flight credits and allows changes up 15 minutes before departure without fees. Tickets are on sale now at www.flybreeze.com.