LaSalle Agri Fertilizer Pioneers Sustainable Solutions in the Agricultural Sector with Reduction in Landfill Waste

Warwick, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Warwick, Ontario - September 02, 2025 -

LaSalle Agri Fertilizer revolutionizes sustainable farming by capturing nutrients from products there were previously considered waste and turning them into premium fertilizers, enhancing soil health while reducing landfill waste, bridging productivity with environmental stewardship.

With over 3000 municipal solid waste landfills in Canada, the agricultural sector is grappling with the challenges of environmental sustainability. A Watford-based company, LaSalle Agri Fertilizer, proudly stands at the forefront of a revolution in agricultural practices. As a company founded and operated by farmers, Lasalle Agri is uniquely positioned to understand the critical balance between crop performance and long-term soil health. The mission is to offer high-quality, sustainable fertilizers that reduce dependency on commercially mined finite resources while minimizing waste that would otherwise burden North American landfills.

Soil is often overlooked as the foundation of food security. Decades of intensive farming and the use of chemical fertilizers have stripped the land of essential nutrients, threatening long-term agricultural productivity. Lasalle Agri collaborates with water resource recovery facilities across North America to reclaim products high in phosphorus, nitrogen and potassium, the three critical macronutrients vital for plant growth. By reintroducing these, along with important micronutrients and organic matter, back into the soil, Lasalle Agri's premium fertilizer products support not only immediate crop uptake but also contribute to long-term soil health, improved structure, and sustained fertility. These nutrients, often not returned back to the soil, are instead captured, refined, and repurposed into premium fertilizer products.

Lasalle Agri's sustainable fertilizers are specifically formulated to support the growth of essential staple crops such as corn, wheat, and soybeans the backbone of North American agriculture. Our products deliver a balanced nutrient profile, increasing efficiency and promoting healthier soil biology without compromising safety or consistency.

"Every pound of phosphorus or nitrogen we recover from waste is a pound that doesn't need to be mined or synthetically produced," says Michaela Tessemaker, general manager of Lasalle Agri Inc. "We're not only improving crop yields; we're preserving the future of farming by reducing our environmental impact and easing the burden on already strained landfills."

What sets LaSalle Agri apart is its strong focus on customer service, field expertise, and results-driven solutions. The company manages the entire process from timely on-farm delivery to custom land application using specialized, farmer-designed equipment, ensuring every application is precise and efficient. This turnkey approach helps farmers achieve optimal outcomes without added complexity.

By converting residuals into nutrient-rich fertilizers through innovative waste-recovery practices, LaSalle Agri delivers products that are formulated to support long-term soil vitality. With deep roots in farming and a commitment to environmental responsibility, LaSalle Agri combines practical experience with advanced solutions to meet the evolving needs of modern agriculture. Farmers using LaSalle Agri Fertilizer report not only improved yields but also reduced reliance on chemical inputs, aligning with increasing consumer demand for premium fertilizer solutions. LaSalle Agri brings practical farming experience and technical knowledge to the table, offering custom equipment solutions designed for efficient, accurate application. This ensures that nutrients are delivered at the right rate, time, and placement aligned with the 4Rs of Nutrient Stewardship.

Committed to eco-friendly solutions, LaSalle Agri Fertilizer stands out for its science-backed, evidence-based approach. Balancing productivity with environmental responsibility, the company aims to play a role in the future of sustainable farming. The company's mission is to provide farmers with fertilizers that not only boost yields but also safeguard the land for future generations. Every product has a strong focus on the long-term sustainability of soil and water systems, ensuring both immediate results and lasting agricultural resilience.

About the Company:

LaSalle Agri Fertilizer is a Canadian fertilizer company dedicated to being a leader in sustainable agriculture, specializing in premium fertilizers repurposed from water resource recovery facilities. With soil vitality and waste management emerging as urgent global concerns, Lasalle Agri bridges the gap between waste recovery and modern crop nutrition, supporting sustainable farming practices across North America.



Lasalle Agri Fertilizer is Managed by Business Consultation Firm, Group Solum Inc.

###

For more information about LaSalle Agri Fertilizer, contact the company here:



LaSalle Agri Fertilizer

Michaela Tessemaker

5197041734

info@lasalleagri.com

7162 Lasalle Line, Watford, ON N0M 2S0