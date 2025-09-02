Ascent AeroSystems’ SPIRIT™ Joins Blue UAS Framework as a Cleared Component, Building on Its Status as a Blue UAS-Cleared System

WILMINGTON, Mass., Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascent AeroSystems, the world’s leading manufacturer of rugged coaxial unmanned aerial systems, today announced that its Spirit™ coaxial UAV platform has been added to the Defense Innovation Unit’s (DIU) Blue UAS Framework as a cleared component. This recognition builds on Spirit’s existing designation on the Blue UAS Cleared List as a complete system, making it the only airframe recognized on both DIU evaluated and approved lists.

This dual status reflects DIU and the Department of Defense’s emphasis on open-architecture scalability — a principle built into Spirit’s design from the ground up.

“The Spirit is now the only UAV approved by DIU as both a complete system and as a component,” said Peter Fuchs, Cofounder & CEO of Ascent AeroSystems. “This distinction demonstrates not only the reliability of the aircraft as delivered, but also how its architecture reflects the Department of Defense’s emphasis on modular, open systems that can evolve with mission requirements.”

With its compact coaxial footprint, modular click-ring payload interface, and rugged aircraft-grade construction, Spirit gives integrators and operators the building blocks to develop and deploy future-proof, NDAA-compliant systems that can evolve with mission requirements.

Why this matters:

Aligned with DoD priorities: Spirit’s open system architecture and modular design embody DIU’s call for scalable, interoperable systems that can adapt to evolving mission needs.

Spirit’s open system architecture and modular design embody DIU’s call for scalable, interoperable systems that can adapt to evolving mission needs. Streamlined acquisition: Federal agencies and DoD units can purchase Spirit directly under Blue UAS guidelines, either as a complete system or as part of a larger architecture.

Federal agencies and DoD units can purchase Spirit directly under Blue UAS guidelines, either as a complete system or as part of a larger architecture. Integration flexibility: As a Blue-approved component, Spirit enables mission integrators to design and deploy compliant, custom-configured UAV solutions without cumbersome acquisition processes and redundant vetting.

As a Blue-approved component, Spirit enables mission integrators to design and deploy compliant, custom-configured UAV solutions without cumbersome acquisition processes and redundant vetting. Future-ready design: Spirit’s coaxial form factor, modular payload interface, and open-system architecture expand what’s possible for operators facing evolving mission profiles and regulatory requirements.

The Blue UAS Cleared List provides immediate access to vetted sUAS systems for U.S. government users, while the Blue UAS Framework identifies compliant components that accelerate secure, scalable system design. Spirit’s dual recognition underscores its unique role in the U.S. drone ecosystem; empowering operators to assemble complete systems, built on a proven platform, that opens the aperture for integrators to build tomorrow’s systems today.

“This could be the most significant change to the Blue program yet,” added Fuchs. “As Congress advances the national strategy for Drone Dominance, operators need platforms that are not only innovative, but also proven, compliant, and ready for scale. Ascent is delivering those capabilities today — and ensuring our customers are positioned to lead the next chapter of U.S. drone adoption.”

The flagship product of Ascent’s offering since its introduction, SPIRIT will be on display at the Ascent AeroSystems booth, #727, at Commercial UAV Expo 2025 in Las Vegas, September 2–4.

For more information, visit ascentaerosystems.com/spirit or contact info@ascentaerosystems.com.

About Ascent AeroSystems

Founded in 2014, Massachusetts-based Ascent AeroSystems designs and manufactures rugged, coaxial unmanned aerial vehicles for defense, public safety, and industrial markets. Ascent’s compact, all-weather, aircraft-grade vehicles feature a unique cylindrical configuration that’s more portable, more durable, and offers greater dispatch reliability than conventional multirotors, ideally suited for mission-critical operations in the toughest environments.

Acquired in 2024 by Torrance, CA-based Robinson Helicopter Company (RHC), a premier aerospace OEM with 50 years of manufacturing experience, Ascent operates as a wholly owned RHC subsidiary. For more information, visit ascentaerosystems.com.

Media Contact

Amy Romano

Amy.Romano@ascentaerosystems.com

+1 617.845.3185

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/658bce10-1e3b-4c1c-bb07-0b6f94674e2f

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.