New Social Listening Tool with Sentiment Analysis Launched by BrandMentions - Leading Social Media Monitoring Platform with Entity-Level Sentiment Scoring

Iași, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iași, Iasi - September 02, 2025 -

BrandMentions, a bootstrapped social listening platform, today announced the industry's first democratized entity-level sentiment analysis, bringing enterprise-grade brand intelligence capabilities to established mid-market companies at a fraction of traditional enterprise costs. The breakthrough addresses a critical gap in the rapidly growing $5.1 billion social listening market, where advanced sentiment analysis has been limited to large enterprises willing to navigate complex procurement processes and substantial annual commitments. For more information visit https://brandmentions.com

The company's new Advanced Sentiment Analysis and Emotion Detection capabilities introduce per-entity sentiment scoring that precisely measures consumer feelings toward specific brands, products, or hashtags within complex online conversations. This represents a significant advancement over traditional tools that assign generic sentiment scores to entire posts, often missing nuanced opinions when multiple entities are mentioned.

"The social listening market has been divided into two extremes: basic tools that miss critical insights, and enterprise platforms that typically require substantial annual contracts with complex procurement processes," said Razvan Gavrilas, Founder of BrandMentions. "We're democratizing access to enterprise-grade sentiment intelligence, giving established mid-market companies the same analytical power that was previously reserved for Fortune 500 brands."

The social listening industry, valued at $5.1 billion and growing 15% annually, has long suffered from a pricing and capability gap. While competitors like Brandwatch require $15,000+ annual contracts with complex setup processes and lengthy implementation timelines, BrandMentions delivers advanced sentiment analysis out-of-the-box with professional monthly plans – making sophisticated brand intelligence accessible to established businesses previously locked out of enterprise-grade capabilities.

Traditional sentiment tools create blind spots by analyzing entire posts rather than individual entities mentioned within them. For example, in the post "I love Brand A, but hate Brand B's app," legacy systems might assign a neutral score, missing that Brand A received positive sentiment while Brand B faced negative feedback. BrandMentions' entity-level analysis correctly identifies Brand A as positive (Joy) and Brand B as negative (Anger), providing actionable intelligence for both brands.

Beyond competitive pricing, the platform delivers significant technical innovation through emotion detection capabilities that extend beyond basic positive/negative polarity to identify specific emotional signals including Joy, Love, Anger, and Sarcasm. Trained on real-world social language patterns including slang, abbreviations, and emojis, the system demonstrates particular strength in detecting irony and sarcasm – notorious challenges for automated sentiment analysis.

Internal benchmarks show greater than 94% accuracy in assigning sentiment per entity across social media, news, and web datasets. The system combines rule-based algorithms with machine learning, continuously improving through user feedback loops when corrections are made.

The impact of these capabilities is already being demonstrated by early adopters who report significant improvements in campaign measurement and brand intelligence. Stone Temple, a leading digital marketing agency, has seen measurable gains in campaign effectiveness measurement since implementing BrandMentions' entity-level analysis.

"BrandMentions has become indispensable for measuring marketing campaign success," said Mark Traphagen, VP of Product Marketing at Stone Temple. "No other tool finds as many relevant mentions, and now with entity-level sentiment, we're uncovering insights that directly impact our clients' strategic decisions. The granular sentiment data has improved our campaign optimization by over 30%."

Additional customer validation comes from Koozai and Profile Booster, with users consistently noting BrandMentions discovers brand mentions that competitors miss – a critical advantage in comprehensive sentiment analysis.

These enhanced sentiment capabilities serve multiple business functions simultaneously. Brand managers can benchmark sentiment against competitors with surgical precision, while communications teams can detect entity-specific negative sentiment spikes before they escalate into crises. Customer service teams can prioritize responses based on emotion-tagged mentions, and product managers can identify recurring frustrations to inform development roadmaps.

Campaign managers particularly benefit from real-time hashtag and brand sentiment tracking, enabling rapid optimization of marketing initiatives based on authentic consumer emotional responses.

Building on this foundation, BrandMentions has established a strong market position since its 2015 founding, with the platform's proprietary crawling technology uncovering references across social media, news, blogs, forums, and the broader web. The company's ten-year historical data access sets it apart from rivals who typically limit archives to 30 days or two years maximum.

BrandMentions has remained completely bootstrapped and independent, serving more than 10,000 established businesses worldwide while maintaining the operational flexibility to offer enterprise-grade capabilities through accessible monthly plans. This independence enables rapid innovation and competitive pricing that challenges established market dynamics dominated by complex enterprise contracts.

The new sentiment analysis features are available immediately to all BrandMentions users across all pricing tiers, reinforcing the company's commitment to making advanced brand intelligence capabilities accessible to established businesses. To learn more visit: https://brandmentions.com/socialmention/

About BrandMentions

Founded in 2015, BrandMentions is a social listening and brand monitoring platform democratizing enterprise-grade sentiment analysis for growing businesses worldwide. The platform provides comprehensive monitoring across social media, news, blogs, forums, and web sources through proprietary crawling technology and AI-driven sentiment analysis. Serving more than 10,000 companies globally, BrandMentions delivers precise, real-time brand intelligence at competitive pricing. The company is headquartered in Iasi, Romania, and remains bootstrapped and independent.

###

For more information about BrandMentions, contact the company here:



BrandMentions

Razvan Gavrilas

+1 315 675 4166

razvan.gavrilas@brandmentions.com

Bld. Chimiei nr.2, Iasi, Romania