A Lasting Partnership – EU Good Food’s Commitment to Korean Kitchens

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The EU Good Food campaign has taken a meaningful step in the European Union’s long-term commitment to bringing premium, trusted ingredients to one of the world’s most demanding food markets. Over the past year, the initiative has introduced Korean consumers to the quality, safety, and authenticity of European-certified products – values that closely align with Korea’s own culinary traditions.

The South Korean food market is widely recognised as one of the most competitive in the world. With a population of over 51 million and a culinary culture that values well-balanced meals rich in meat, vegetables, and fruit, demand for high-quality food is naturally strong. Yet with much of the country’s land covered by mountains, large-scale farming is limited, making imports an important source for meeting consumer needs.

Quality requirements in Korea are among the most rigorous globally, with consumers, regulators, and industry leaders maintaining exceptionally high standards for product safety, environmental responsibility, and technical performance. To succeed, international suppliers must not only meet but consistently surpass global norm, while building trust and maintaining a long-term presence. This requires persistence – sustaining visibility, engaging directly with the market, and continually proving product reliability.

In Korea, food is more than nourishment – it is an expression of pride, care, and cultural identity. From meticulously prepared banchan in the morning, to hearty lunchtime stews and sizzling grilled meats in the evening, every meal is crafted with balance, presentation, and flavour in mind. Korean consumers place particular importance on the origin of ingredients, methods of preparation, and the credibility of the brands they choose.

The EU Good Food – Good Life campaign reflects these priorities at every stage. Before reaching Korean shelves, every EU product undergoes rigorous testing and certification to ensure it meets not only EU regulations but also Korea’s elevated expectations. Products are sustainably produced with minimal preservatives, fully traceable from farm to packaging, and certified by the EU for safety, quality, and nutritional value.





The EU Good Food website shares plenty of tasty ideas – such as a roast made with minced European pork and beef, cheese, and sweet canned peaches – which were also featured in tasting sessions at Seoul Food & Hotel 2025.

The campaign showcased European pork and beef – valued for their natural tenderness, rich flavour, and hormone-free production – ideally suited for Korean grilling, braising, and stir-frying. It also introduced European kiwis and canned peaches, appreciated for their natural sweetness, balanced acidity, and versatility in both traditional and modern Korean recipes.

Since its launch, the campaign has made a measurable impact among consumers and industry stakeholders. At Seoul Food & Hotel, which attracted more than 50,000 visitors, the campaign engaged attendees through tasting sessions that showcased European ingredients and offered hands-on experiences. In addition, a series of B2B meetings with Korean retailers and distributors created opportunities to expand market presence.

For the European Union, the campaign is part of a broader, long-term vision to strengthen connections with Korean kitchens. By delivering consistently high-quality ingredients, the EU aims to empower Korean consumers – whether cooking at home or dining out – to enjoy meals that are both flavourful and trustworthy.

The European Union sees its connection to Korean cuisine not as a short-term initiative, but as a shared journey built on trust, quality, and cultural appreciation. EU Good Food – Good Life represents an ongoing commitment to providing Korean consumers with dependable ingredients they can continue to rely on – meal after meal, year after year.

