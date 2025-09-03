Tetra Consultants Appoints Lester Mok as Managing Director in Singapore, Signaling Global Growth Ambitions





Photo Courtesy of: Lester Mok

SINGAPORE, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tetra Consultants , a Singapore-headquartered management consulting firm specializing in international business expansion, financial licensing, regulatory compliance, and accounting and tax services in over 50 countries, has announced the appointment of Lester Mok as Managing Director, effective immediately.

As Managing Director, Lester will oversee global operations and spearhead the firm’s entry into adjacent sectors such as healthcare, hospitality, and finance. He brings a strong background in international business law, regulatory strategy, and corporate finance shaped by his years of hands-on experience leading cross-border projects.

Before his appointment, Lester played a central role in building Tetra Consultants’ presence across Asia, establishing operations in Shanghai, Malaysia, Indonesia, Australia, and India. His work with top-tier institutions has focused on organizational restructuring, regulatory compliance, and project management, positioning him well to guide the firm’s next phase of international growth.

For the business community watching Singapore’s role in global finance, Lester’s appointment marks a deliberate push for growth aimed at attracting investors and corporate clients looking for faster, more reliable market entry. Tetra Consultants’ expansion into new sectors should help diversify its revenue base, lessen exposure to cyclical markets, and reinforce its position in high-growth regions. The strategy mirrors rising investor interest in companies that pair deep regulatory knowledge with scalable operations.

“In 2025, there are two clear business goals,” said Lester. “First, to maintain the high standards of client deliverables Tetra Consultants is known for. Second, to expand our business footprint beyond consultancy into high-potential industries. We have a highly capable team, and we are excited about the next phase of growth.”

In line with its global ambitions, Tetra Consultants will also grow its team in Europe and Canada over the coming year. Lester emphasized the company’s commitment to workplace culture. “We are always on the lookout for committed team players. At Tetra Consultants, we value work-life balance and a healthy work environment. Being part of our team should be an advantage, not a burden.”

Lester Mok is an alumnus of Hwa Chong Institution and holds a bachelor’s degree in Economics (Distinction) from the National University of Singapore. He has also earned professional certifications including CAMS (Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialist) and CCAS (Certified Compliance and AML Specialist).

About Tetra Consultants:

Tetra Consultants is a leading management consulting firm headquartered in Singapore, providing one-stop solutions for international business expansion, financial licensing, regulatory compliance, and accounting and tax services in over 50 countries. The firm is recognized for its 24/7 global support, deep regulatory expertise, and commitment to client success.

Grace Loke

Email: enquiry@tetraconsultants.com

Website: www.tetraconsultants.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b9706c66-f05a-4518-88b3-9a9d8725a89d