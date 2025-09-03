Conversational AI Interview Tools Rolled Out to Streamline High-Volume Tech Hiring





Photo Courtesy of: Supportwave

LONDON, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Supportwave , a next-generation Tech staffing company, has launched a conversational interview platform aimed at overhauling technical hiring for enterprise clients. The platform integrates multiple steps of the traditional recruitment process into one automated workflow, reducing hiring time from the typical 48 days to just 48 hours while maintaining quality for IT and software development roles.

Built and refined through extensive client use, Supportwave’s technology reduces time-to-hire by up to 90%. The platform leveraged its AI for CV matching, overall application scoring, and interactive life-like interviews to evaluate both technical and interpersonal skills, eliminating common obstacles like manual screening, lengthy interview stages, and bias.

Supportwave’s system uses matching algorithms to present only the most relevant candidates, providing ranked shortlists within two days. This enables technical teams to focus on the top five candidates while reducing administrative workload. The platform prioritizes the candidate experience by providing a straightforward, engaging process, addressing frustrations in conventional hiring and allowing candidates to complete the entire process at their own pace, in real time.

Operating across the UK, USA, and EU, Supportwave supports organizations with embedded teams, long-term hires, and project-based roles. Following continued business growth and two successful funding rounds, the company is planning for Series A funding to support future expansion.

"I really enjoyed this whole process, especially the AI interview. It saves a lot of people's time. Also, as a job seeker, I just wanted to let you know that I enjoyed using your workflow," shared an engineer who used the process.

Supportwave is disrupting the IT and Digital Staffing sector, challenging global service giants like Accenture, and delivering a steady 80% revenue growth quarter-on-quarter.

Using conversational AI interview technology, Supportwave delivers a streamlined, end-to-end solution for technical hiring, helping enterprise teams fill roles quickly and meet high standards without lengthy delays. This is particularly valuable as the demand for specialized IT and software talent continues to rise globally, especially in emerging technologies like AI and data.

Supportwave also emphasizes customer service, pairing each client with a dedicated account management team to ensure support throughout the hiring process and beyond.

The platform adapts to a range of hiring needs, from large-scale tech contracting teams to specialized roles, fitting both short-term and long-term strategies for software engineering and IT support teams

About Supportwave

Founded by Kelvin Wetherill, who has over 25 years in the industry, Supportwave aims to modernize IT outsourcing and talent acquisition. Leveraging AI and a vetted network of tech professionals, the company serves businesses in the UK, USA, and Europe. Supportwave provides solutions for embedded, flexible teams of software developers and IT support engineers for long-term contracts and projects. It is recognized for combining technology with attentive client service and effective workforce solutions.

Media Contact Information:

Contact Person's Name: Caitlin McGregor (CMO)

Organization / Company: Supportwave

Company website: www.supportwave.com

Contact Email Address: caitlin.mcgregor@supportwave.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c6e42c05-2775-480d-9e2f-4c31798ad370