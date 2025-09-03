Dekáf Coffee Roasters Launches Curated Gifting Options

Dekáf Coffee Roasters launches curated gift collections featuring specialty decaf and low-caffeine coffees. Options include single-origin sets, blend assortments, cold brew gifts, and e-gift cards, offering thoughtful, caffeine-conscious gifting for birthdays, holidays, corporate occasions, or personal gestures worldwide.





Photo Courtesy of Dekáf

SALEM, Mass., Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dekáf Coffee Roasters has unveiled a new range of curated gifting options, making it easier than ever to share exceptional decaf and low-caffeine coffee experiences. The collection includes single-origin bundles, signature blend assortments, low-caffeine selections, Mizudashi Cold Brew gift sets, and e-gift cards. Each gift is designed to reflect Dekáf’s attention to craft, flavor, and presentation, making them a standout choice for birthdays, holidays, corporate events, or personal gestures of appreciation.

Every package is assembled with the same dedication that goes into Dekáf’s roasting process. The coffees are sourced ethically, roasted in-house on dedicated equipment, and packaged with a clean, contemporary aesthetic. The curated selections allow recipients to explore a variety of flavor profiles, roast levels, and caffeine levels—all without sacrificing taste or quality.

Co-founder Anil Mezini shares, “We believe gifting coffee should feel personal. These curated options are our way of offering something both practical and deeply enjoyable—coffee that anyone can savor on their own terms.”

The launch responds to increasing consumer interest in personalized and meaningful gifting, particularly among coffee drinkers who value wellness and inclusivity in their daily rituals. With more than 15 coffees in the Dekáf lineup, the gifting range allows for flexibility and customization, ensuring every recipient enjoys a selection suited to their preferences.

Customers can purchase these gifts directly from Dekáf’s online store, with nationwide shipping and international delivery available. All gift orders arrive ready to present, eliminating extra steps for the sender and enhancing the experience for the recipient.

About Dekáf Coffee Roasters

Dekáf Coffee Roasters is a specialty coffee company dedicated entirely to decaf and low-caffeine coffee. Founded by Anil Mezini and Khanh Nguyen, Dekáf applies the same sourcing, roasting, and quality standards used by top-tier roasters, offering over 15 coffees across origins, blends, and roast levels. All coffees are roasted in-house on dedicated equipment for either decaf or low-caffeine classifications.

