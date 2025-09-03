WeRide to Participate in September Investor Conferences

GUANGZHOU, China, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WeRide (Nasdaq: WRD), a global leader in autonomous driving technology, announced today that the Company's management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Goldman Sachs Asia Leaders Conference in Hong Kong on September 3, 2025

BofA Asia Pacific Conference in Hong Kong on September 8, 2025

CLSA 32nd Investors' Forum 2025 in Hong Kong on September 9, 2025

Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference 2025 in San Francisco on September 11, 2025

BofA Future Car Conference, virtual, on September 24, 2025

Morgan Stanley Asia BEST Corporate Day in New York on September 24, 2025

Evercore ISI Autonomous, ADAS, AI Forum in New York on September 30, 2025





About WeRide

WeRide is a global leader and a first mover in the autonomous driving industry, as well as the first publicly traded robotaxi company. Our autonomous vehicles have been tested or operated in over 30 cities across 10 countries. We are also the first and only technology company whose products have received autonomous driving permits in six markets: China, France, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the UAE, and the US. Empowered by the smart, versatile, cost-effective, and highly adaptable WeRide One platform, WeRide provides autonomous driving products and services from L2 to L4, addressing transportation needs in the mobility, logistics, and sanitation industries. WeRide was named in Fortune Magazine's 2024 “The Future 50” list. For more information, please visit https://www.weride.ai.

Contacts

Investor inquiries: ir@weride.ai

Press inquiries: pr@weride.ai

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to,” and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about WeRide’s beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in WeRide’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this Report is as of the date of this Report. WeRide does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.