ASK4SAM Cements Role As Best NYC Personal Injury Lawyers for Car Accidents in Queens & Bronx with 550th Google Review

Jamaica, NY, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silberstein & Miklos, P.C., operating under the recognized brand ASK4SAM, has achieved a milestone with its 550th Google review, reinforcing its status as a top-tier personal injury law firm addressing car accident cases in Queens, Bronx, and surrounding boroughs.





ASK4SAM celebrates 550 Google reviews, solidifying its reputation as the top choice for car accident victims in Queens and the Bronx seeking trusted personal injury lawyers.

Co-founded by Joseph (“Joe”) Miklos, the firm has grown into a multi‑borough legal presence, including Brooklyn, Manhattan, Staten Island, and Long Island. With more than $1 billion recovered for clients, the firm is distinguished in personal injury litigation, including construction accidents, medical malpractice, and complex motor vehicle collision cases.

Review Highlights Reflecting Founding Partner’s Impact

Clients frequently cite favorable case results in matters involving rear-end collisions, T-bone accidents, slip and fall incidents, and serious roadway crashes along corridors such as the Cross Bronx Expressway. The firm is known for conducting thorough investigations, including obtaining police reports, analyzing traffic signals, reviewing medical records, and coordinating accident reconstruction experts. These efforts support claims involving internal injuries, soft tissue injuries, and extended medical expenses, often resulting in successful insurance claims and coverage of mounting medical bills. Clients appreciate that cases are handled on a contingency fee basis, ensuring no legal fees are due unless recovery is secured.

The attorneys at Silberstein & Miklos, P.C. also navigate complex negotiations with each insurance company involved, often dealing with delayed or denied claims. Whether advocating in medical malpractice claims, litigating auto accidents, or pursuing compensation for long-term injuries, the firm remains vigilant in protecting clients’ rights under New York’s strict statutes of limitations. From brain trauma to spinal injuries, or even wrongful death resulting from motor vehicle accidents, bicycle accidents, or pedestrian incidents, the firm’s methodical approach and deep understanding of New York City personal injury litigation make it a trusted name for those seeking justice and financial recovery.

Strategic Reach Across NYC

With conveniently located offices in Queens (Jamaica) and the Bronx, and ongoing representation in Brooklyn, Manhattan, Staten Island, and Long Island, ASK4SAM emphasizes both accessibility and borough‑specific legal expertise. The firm’s attorneys are well-versed in no-fault insurance, comparative negligence law, premises liability, and statute of limitations—critical elements in successful car accident recovery.

An AV Preeminent rating from Martindale‑Hubbell, a Tier 1 ranking in NYC by Best Lawyers / U.S. News, and inclusion among The Best Lawyers in America signify the firm’s peer‑reviewed excellence.

Joe Miklos’s foundational philosophy of client commitment continues to underpin the firm’s expansion. As he recounted earlier, self‑financing case costs was unsustainable; thus the firm adopted more scalable financing, allowing reinvestment in client cases and firm growth.

Silberstein & Miklos, P.C. on Google Maps





About Silberstein & Miklos, P.C.:

Silberstein & Miklos, P.C. is a leading personal injury and medical malpractice trial firm offering contingency‑fee representation. Its practice areas include motor vehicle collisions, pedestrian injuries, construction site accidents, medical negligence, slip‑and‑fall, and wrongful death—across all five boroughs and Long Island.

With decades of combined legal experience, the firm’s New York personal injury attorneys have earned a reputation for handling a wide range of complex injury claims. These include cases involving Motor Vehicle Accidents, Truck Accidents, Bus Accidents, and motorcycle crashes, as well as incidents resulting in Spinal Cord Injuries, Traumatic Brain Injuries, and long-term brain damage. The firm’s litigators pursue full compensation for pain and suffering, lost wages, future medical treatment, and other damages, ensuring that victims receive justice under New York law.

As Top Rated Lawyers in New York City, the legal team at ASK4SAM frequently secures favorable settlements and, when necessary, significant jury verdicts. The firm is equally experienced in representing families in wrongful death cases, as well as patients affected by medical malpractice lawsuits that result in permanent disability or catastrophic outcomes. Attorneys regularly collaborate with expert witnesses in neurology, orthopedics, and rehabilitation to support claims involving brain injury, complex surgeries, and catastrophic injuries requiring lifelong care.

ASK4SAM also serves clients injured in Pedestrian Accidents and Bicycle Accidents, which are increasingly common in high-traffic corridors throughout New York City. Whether the incident involves a distracted driver, negligent operator, or hazardous road condition, the firm’s NYC personal injury attorneys conduct meticulous investigations to establish liability and maximize client recovery. Their extensive experience with auto accidents, Trucking Accidents, and other high-impact collisions positions them as aggressive advocates for victims in one of the nation’s busiest urban environments.

Silberstein & Miklos, P.C. on Google Maps

Contact Information:

Queens Office : 89‑00 Sutphin Blvd, Suite 303B, Jamaica, NY 11435

: 89‑00 Sutphin Blvd, Suite 303B, Jamaica, NY 11435 Bronx Office : 2825 Third Avenue, Suite 301, Bronx, NY 10455

: 2825 Third Avenue, Suite 301, Bronx, NY 10455 24/7 Legal Hotline : 1‑877‑ASK4SAM

: 1‑877‑ASK4SAM Website: https://ask4sam.net/





With its 550th Google review, ASK4SAM strengthens its standing as one of NYC’s best personal injury law firms, helping car accident victims in the Bronx and Queens recover justice.

Press inquiries

Silberstein & Miklos, P.C. | Queens

https://ask4sam.net/queens/

Justin West

jwest@ask4sam.net

877-ASK4SAM

89-00 Sutphin Blvd

303B

Jamaica, NY 11435



