Renovamen Advisors® Launches to Help Early-Stage Biotechs Translate Breakthroughs into Scalable, Investable Business Models

Guiding biotech teams from scientific breakthroughs to commercial inflection

with investor-grade strategy and execution

Chicago, IL – September 3, 2025 – Renovamen Advisors® LLC, founded by pharma veteran Tay Salimullah, formally launches today with a singular mission: to help early-stage biotech companies elevate enterprise value and accelerate their path to commercialization. Renovamen delivers high-impact advisory at the intersection of science and commercial strategy, spanning investor readiness, go-to-market acceleration, and leadership transformation.

With more than 25 years of global experience in pharma, biotech, and healthcare investment, Tay has held pivotal roles in the success of advanced therapies like Zolgensma® and Kymriah®. Renovamen’s advisory spans the full spectrum of modalities, from small molecules and biologics to complex gene and cell therapies.

Tay Salimullah, Founder and Managing General Partner of Renovamen Advisors said, “In today’s climate, scientific excellence is essential-but not sufficient. To thrive, companies must Revive their business models, Regenerate their access strategies, and Recharge investor confidence. Renovamen exists to help CEOs and investors make bold, data-driven decisions that build enduring value. This isn’t incremental advisory. It’s about building investor-ready companies with real momentum—starting on day one.”

Clients and partners echo the impact:

“Tay brings a rare fusion of operator depth and investor perspective,” said Joe Truitt, CEO of iECURE. “In a short time, he’s helped elevate our executive team and board thinking, not just with insight, but with executional clarity.”

Renovamen’s services focus on three core areas:

Strategic Clarity : Aligning founders, boards, and investors on what it will take to elevate value and catalyze inflection toward strategic interest

: Aligning founders, boards, and investors on what it will take to elevate value and catalyze inflection toward strategic interest Operational Execution : Building investor-grade, commercialization-integrated plans from day one

: Building investor-grade, commercialization-integrated plans from day one Leadership Elevation: Helping founders scale leadership, board engagement, and strategic decision-making





The biotech sector is at a strategic inflection point. Scientific innovation is surging, but capital is constrained, timelines are unforgiving, and the bar for commercial readiness continues to rise. Investors want more than promise; they want clear pathways to execution.

Renovamen helps biotech teams translate breakthrough science into scalable value. With the lived experience of launching multi-billion-dollar therapies worldwide, the firm brings humility, urgency, and precision to every engagement, by serving executive teams, CEOs, boards, and investors alike.

Learn more: renovamenadvisors.com

Inquiries: info@RenovamenAdvisors.com

Read Tay’s latest piece in The CRISPR Journal:

“Starlink Medicines in Jurassic Healthcare Systems—Are We Ready?”

https://www.liebertpub.com/doi/epub/10.1089/crispr.2025.0042

About Renovamen Advisors

Renovamen Advisors® is a boutique biotech strategy firm helping early-stage companies and investors close the commercial execution gap. The firm partners with CEOs, boards, and investors to unlock value and accelerate commercial readiness across investor strategy, commercialization, and strategic partnering. ‘Renovamen’ is the Latin word for ‘renewal’ and ‘restoration,’ symbolizing revitalization at a pivotal time for biotech. The star in the logo represents Polaris, the North Star-an enduring guide and anchor for direction.

About Tay Salimullah

Managing General Partner of Renovamen Advisors® LLC and Venture Partner at 4BIO Capital®. A former executive at Novartis Gene Therapies®, he helped transform AveXis® into a global leader in gene therapy—pioneering the Zolgensma® model across 50+ countries, with 4,000+ patients treated. Tay also held leadership roles at Pfizer and serves as CSO and Board Member at Trogenix®, advancing AAV-based oncology therapies. He is an Executive in Residence at Alliance for Regenerative Medicine® and holds a BSc from Brunel University London, and executive education in Venture Capital & Private Equity at Imperial College London.