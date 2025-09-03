Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of Adriatic Metals and Confirms Name Change and ASX Listing

TORONTO, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSX:DPM) (“DPM”) is pleased to announce the completion of its previously announced acquisition (the “Acquisition”) of the entire issued, and to be issued, ordinary share capital of Adriatic Metals Plc (“Adriatic Metals”), by means of a court-sanctioned scheme of arrangement (the “Scheme”) under Part 26 of the U.K. Companies Act 2006. The Scheme became effective in accordance with its terms on September 3, 2025 (the “Scheme Effective Date”), following the satisfaction of all of the conditions to the Scheme and the delivery of the order of the High Court of Justice in England and Wales sanctioning the Scheme dated August 29, 2025, to the Registrar of Companies in England and Wales. As a result of the completion of the Acquisition, DPM has acquired 100% of the issued share capital of Adriatic Metals, which owns the Vareš operation (“Vareš”) in Bosnia and Herzegovina, a producing silver-lead-zinc-gold underground mine.

“Today is an exciting milestone for DPM. With the addition of the Vareš operation, DPM is a premier mining business with a peer-leading growth profile and a high-quality development and exploration pipeline,” said David Rae, President and Chief Executive Officer of DPM. “We will be leveraging our expertise in underground mining, our regional presence, successful track record of operations, optimization and project management, as well as our strong financial position, to further optimize and realize Vareš’ full value potential.”

With the Acquisition completed, DPM intends to complete the previously announced change of its corporate name, from “Dundee Precious Metals Inc.” to “DPM Metals Inc.”, with effect as of September 12, 2025 (the “Name Change”). Further, DPM has also been granted approval for admission to the Official List of ASX Limited (the “ASX”) as an ASX Foreign Exempt Listing (as defined in the ASX Listing Rules), subject to the satisfaction of certain customary conditions. Official quotation of DPM’s CHESS Depositary Interests on ASX is expected to commence on a normal settlement basis on September 17, 2025 under the ASX code “DPM”.

Further details with respect to the settlement of the cash and share consideration in relation to the Acquisition may be found in the announcement made by Adriatic Metals dated September 3, 2025.

Name Change to DPM Metals

The Name Change is expected to be effective as of September 12, 2025. Following completion of the Name Change, the DPM Shares will continue to trade on the TSX under the ticker symbol “DPM”, with such DPM Shares to trade on a post-Name Change basis on the TSX as of market open on September 15, 2025. The new CUSIP assigned to the DPM Shares, as constituted following the Name Change, will be 26139R109 (ISIN: CA26139R1091).

Australian Stock Exchange (“ASX”) Listing

DPM has been granted approval for admission to the Official List of the ASX as an ASX Foreign Exempt Listing, subject to the satisfaction of certain customary conditions, including the issue of DPM CDIs. Official quotation of DPM CDIs on the ASX is expected to commence on a normal settlement basis on September 17, 2025 under the ASX code ‘DPM’.

As an ASX Foreign Exempt Listing, DPM will be exempt from complying with most of the ASX Listing Rules. DPM must provide the ASX all information provided to the TSX, continue to comply with the rules and policies of the TSX, and comply with other procedural and administrative matters.

DPM’s ASX listing will provide former Adriatic CDI holders continued access to trading on the ASX, while also enhancing liquidity and providing access to the Australian capital markets for all investors. This is expected to support a more robust market, benefiting both new and existing DPM shareholders.

About Dundee Precious Metals Inc.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. is a Canadian-based international gold mining company with operations and projects located in Bulgaria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia and Ecuador. Our strategic objective is to become a mid-tier precious metals company, which is based on sustainable, responsible and efficient gold production from our portfolio, the development of quality assets, and maintaining a strong financial position to support growth in mineral reserves and production through disciplined strategic transactions. This strategy creates a platform for robust growth to deliver above-average returns for DPM Shareholders. DPM’s shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (symbol: DPM).

