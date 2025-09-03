At IBC 2025, InterDigital to Showcase Codec Innovation Underpinning Authentic, High-Quality Video Streaming

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital, Inc. (Nasdaq: IDCC), a mobile, video and AI technology research and development company, will showcase state-of-the-art video innovation at the International Broadcasting Convention (IBC), taking place in Amsterdam from September 12 – 15, 2025. InterDigital will demonstrate at IBC alongside MC-IF partners at the Ultra HD Forum booth, spotlighting the benefits of Versatile Video Coding (VVC, also known as H.266) enhanced with Film Grain preservation, to deliver premium, cinema-grade streaming experiences.

VVC with Film Grain: Preserving Artistic Intent with Cutting-Edge Efficiency

Film grain is a powerful cinematic tool that conveys texture and authenticity in storytelling. However, preserving film grain detail during compression and streaming poses a significant challenge. At IBC 2025, InterDigital will showcase an innovative framework that combines Film Grain Analysis and Synthesis with the next-generation compression performance of VVC to optimize streaming quality without sacrificing artistic intent.

VVC, finalized in 2020, represents the next milestone in video delivery. Offering up to 50% bitrate reduction compared to HEVC while maintaining equivalent perceptual quality, VVC is particularly well-suited to data-intensive, high-resolution formats such as 4K, 8K, 360 degree, and 3D content. With advanced tools like sub-pictures for independent decoding, reference picture resampling (RPR) for flexible resolution adaptation, and layered coding tailored for foveated rendering in VR/AR, VVC is uniquely positioned to support the demands of the streaming and immersive era.

By pairing VVC’s powerful efficiency with advanced film grain preservation, InterDigital enables content creators and distributors to deliver cinema-quality authenticity alongside the practical benefits of seamless, bandwidth-efficient streaming.

Experience Streaming Excellence at the Ultra HD Forum booth

At the Ultra HD Forum booth in Hall 14 — 14.C11, InterDigital will demonstrate how its codec innovations maintain image integrity throughout the end-to-end delivery process, giving content owners greater control over video quality. Together with colleagues and contributors from the Media Coding Industry Forum (MC-IF), InterDigital will highlight how the industry is embracing VVC as the foundation for next-generation video delivery at scale.

InterDigital is a global research and development company focused primarily on wireless, video, artificial intelligence (“AI”), and related technologies. We design and develop foundational technologies that enable connected, immersive experiences in a broad range of communications and entertainment products and services. We license our innovations worldwide to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications devices, consumer electronics, IoT devices, cars and other motor vehicles, and providers of cloud-based services such as video streaming. As a leader in wireless technology, our engineers have designed and developed a wide range of innovations that are used in wireless products and networks, from the earliest digital cellular systems to 5G and today’s most advanced Wi-Fi technologies. We are also a leader in video processing and video encoding/decoding technology, with a significant AI research effort that intersects with both wireless and video technologies. Founded in 1972, InterDigital is listed on Nasdaq.

