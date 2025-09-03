U.S. Companion Animal Imaging Market Trends Analysis Report 2025-2033 | Urbanization, Higher Disposable Incomes, and Pet Insurance Adoption Bolster Growth

Dublin, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Companion Animal Imaging Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Equipment, Accessories/ Consumables, Software), By Type, By Animal Type, By Application, By Modality (Fixed, Portable), By End Use, By Country, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. companion animal imaging market size was estimated at USD 354.45 million in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.19% from 2025 to 2033.

The U.S. companion animal imaging market is continuously growing, driven by demographic shifts and urbanization, increasing adoption of pet insurance, and growing specialty and emergency veterinary services. According to the U.S. Census Bureau report of 2025, in 2023 and 2024, the population of the U.S. 387 metropolitan areas increased by nearly 3.2 million people. This growth slightly exceeded the overall U.S. population increase of 1.0% during the same time frame.







By July 2024, about 294 million individuals approximately 86% of the U.S. population had gravitated towards urban living. Urbanization in the U.S. has led to higher concentrations of veterinary clinics and animal hospitals in metropolitan areas, where pet ownership among younger professionals and families continues to rise. Smaller companion animals are common in urban environments are living longer due to better care, requiring regular imaging for age-related conditions. This convergence of urban lifestyles and shifting demographics continues to propel market demand.



In addition, higher disposable incomes in urban areas support spending on advanced veterinary services. As cities continue to grow, so does the need for compact, efficient imaging technologies that fit into urban clinic layouts, further driving innovation and adoption of imaging solutions in the U.S. market.



Growing adoption of pet insurance is significantly impacting the market growth. In the U.S. every six seconds, a pet owner encounters a veterinary expense of USD 1,000 or more. Hence, large number of pet owners are turning to insurance to help manage rising veterinary costs, including advanced diagnostics. Accident and illness insurance plans typically provide coverage for a wide range of issues, including fractures, torn ligaments, cancer, and various common illnesses. In contrast, accident-only plans are limited to injuries resulting from accidents, such as bite wounds and ligament damage.



Many providers also offer optional wellness plans that can be added to cover routine care costs, like yearly veterinary exams and vaccinations. The major insurers offer coverage for imaging procedures like X-rays, MRIs, and ultrasounds, and financial barriers to care are decreasing. This shift empowers owners to choose more comprehensive diagnostic paths when pets present with symptoms. As a result, veterinary clinics are experiencing increased demand for imaging services. The financial support provided by insurance plans thus acts as a catalyst for market growth, enabling broader access to high-end imaging technologies.



Specialty and emergency veterinary services are growing rapidly across the U.S., driven by increased pet owner expectations and demand for 24/7 care. These centres often require high-end imaging systems such as CT scans and MRIs to support specialists in cardiology, neurology, and oncology. As more referral and specialty clinics open, particularly in urban and affluent suburban areas, the need for advanced diagnostic imaging becomes more acute. The availability of these services is contributing to a cultural shift in how pets are treated in the U.S., creating a market that increasingly mirrors human healthcare in both capability and complexity.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $354.45 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $601.25 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.1% Regions Covered United States

U.S. Companion Animal Imaging Market Variable Trends & Scope



Market Dynamics

Market Driver Analysis

Growing driven by demographic shifts and urbanization

Increasing adoption of pet insurance

Growing specialty and emergency veterinary services

Market Restraint Analysis

High Cost of Imaging Equipment and Services

Regulatory and Ethical Concerns

Market Lineage Outlook

Parent Market

Ancillary Market

U.S. Companion Animal Imaging Market Analysis Tools

Industry Analysis - Porter's

PESTEL Analysis

Regulatory Framework

Pricing Analysis

Pet ownership Demographics

Estimated Animal Population by key countries, key species, 2024

Companies Featured

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.

Esaote SPA

Antech Diagnostics, Inc.

General Electric Company

Midmark Corporation

FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation

Hallmarq Veterinary Imaging

CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS EUROPE B.V.

Shenzhen Mindray Animal Medical Technology Co., LTD

Siemens Healthcare Limited

U.S. Companion Animal Imaging Market Report Segmentation



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)

Equipment

Accessories/ Consumables

Software

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)

X-ray

Ultrasound

MRI

CT Respiratory

Video Endoscopy

Animal Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)

Dogs

Cats

Horses

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)

Orthopedics and Traumatology

Oncology

Cardiology

Neurology

Respiratory

Dental Applications

Others

Modality Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)

Fixed

Portable

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)

Veterinary Hospitals and Clinics

Specialty Imaging Centers

Others

Country Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021- 2033)

U.S.

