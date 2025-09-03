AI-Generated 3D Asset Market Projected to Hit USD 9.24 Billion by 2032, Fueled by Gaming, Media & Entertainment, and Growing AI Adoption in North America and Asia Pacific | SNS Insider

Austin, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The AI-Generated 3D Asset Market was valued at USD 1.63 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 9.24 billion by 2032, registering a robust CAGR of 24.29% during 2025–2032.

The market’s growth is primarily driven by the rising adoption of AI-powered tools in gaming, virtual reality, and film production, which streamline the creation of realistic 3D models. Additionally, demand for cost-effective, time-efficient content generation, increasing use of metaverse platforms, and advancements in AI algorithms that enhance design precision are contributing to the market expansion. Growing interest in immersive experiences across entertainment, architecture, and e-commerce further accelerates adoption.





Download PDF Sample of AI-Generated 3D Asset Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/7835

The U.S. AI-Generated 3D Asset Market was valued at USD 0.46 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 2.56 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 23.99% during 2025–2032.

Growth is driven by rising adoption of AI in gaming, film, and AR/VR, demand for efficient 3D content creation, and expanding use of immersive technologies across entertainment and e-commerce.

Key Players:

Epic Games (Unreal Engine)

Unity Technologies

Adobe (Substance 3D, Mixamo)

Autodesk

NVIDIA

OpenAI

Google (Google Research, DeepMind)

Meta (Facebook Reality Labs)

Microsoft (Azure AI, Microsoft Mesh)

Alibaba DAMO Academy

Luma AI

Kaedim

Sloyd

Scenario

Promethean AI

Reallusion

CGTrader

TurboSquid (by Shutterstock)

Meshy

Didimo

AI-Generated 3D Asset Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 1.63 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 9.24 Billion CAGR CAGR of 24.29% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Component (Software, Services)

• By Asset Type (Characters, Environments, Props, Textures, Others)

• By Application (Gaming, Film & Animation, Architecture, E-commerce, Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality, Others)

• By Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-Premises)

• By End-User (Media & Entertainment, Gaming, Architecture & Design, E-commerce, Education, Others) Customization Scope Available upon request Pricing Available upon request

If You Need Any Customization on AI-Generated 3D Asset Market Report, Inquire Now @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/7835

By Component, Software Segment Leads AI-Generated 3D Asset Market with Dominant 71% Revenue Share in 2024 Driven by Generative AI Platforms and Automation

The software segment captured the largest revenue share of around 71% in 2024, owing to its critical role in creating, customizing, and integrating 3D assets into workflows. Widespread adoption of generative AI tools and plug-ins enables developers, studios, and designers to produce high-quality 3D models efficiently across gaming, AR/VR, and animation industries.

By Asset Type, Characters Segment Captures 33% Share in AI-Generated 3D Asset Market in 2024 Driven by Gaming, Film, and Simulation Demand

The characters segment dominated the market with approximately 33% share in 2024, due to widespread use in games, films, and simulations. AI facilitates rapid creation of diverse, expressive avatar characters ready for animation, while demand for virtual influencers, NPCs, and digital humans sustains strong adoption across interactive media and entertainment platforms.

By Application, Gaming Segment Dominates AI-Generated 3D Asset Market with 34% Revenue Share in 2024 Driven by High Demand for Scalable and Immersive Game Content

The gaming segment held the largest revenue share of approximately 34% in 2024, fueled by heavy use of 3D characters, props, and environments. AI enables developers to efficiently create high-quality, immersive, and cost-effective content for AAA, indie, and mobile games, boosting productivity and reducing development timelines across open-world and mobile gaming projects.

By End-User, Media & Entertainment Segment Leads AI-Generated 3D Asset Market with 32% Revenue Share in 2024 Fueled by Demand for Animated and Cinematic Content

The media & entertainment segment accounted for the largest revenue share of around 32% in 2024, driven by strong demand for animated characters, cinematic environments, and visual effects. AI adoption enables studios and creators to streamline production, cut post-production costs, and produce hyper-realistic 3D assets for films, streaming platforms, and virtual production workflows.

North America Dominates AI-Generated 3D Asset Market, Asia Pacific Expected to Grow Fastest

North America held the largest revenue share of approximately 39% in 2024, supported by the strong presence of major tech firms, gaming studios, and media producers. High investment in AI R&D, early adoption of advanced 3D tools, and a mature digital infrastructure enable rapid integration of AI-generated content across entertainment, simulation, and virtual production industries.

Asia Pacific is projected to record the fastest growth at a CAGR of around 26.26% over 2025–2032. Rapid regional digitization, expanding 3D technology use in education and retail, AI innovation, immersive content development in countries like China, Japan, South Korea, and India, and a growing mobile-first creator base are driving strong demand for automated 3D asset generation.

Buy Full Research Report on AI-Generated 3D Asset Market 2025-2032 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/7835

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs)

USP 1 – Feature Innovation & Benchmarking (Generative AI, Filters, and Automation)

Helps clients identify cutting-edge capabilities that differentiate platforms and enhance user experience.

USP 2 – Industry-Wise Use Case Mapping (Media, Advertising, E-commerce, and Social Media)

Enables clients to target high-value sectors where AI image editing adoption can drive revenue growth.

USP 3 – Consumer Behavior & Engagement Analytics

Provides insights into user preferences, editing habits, and retention drivers to optimize product features and UX design.

USP 4 – Monetization & Pricing Strategy Analysis

Helps clients evaluate subscription, freemium, and enterprise licensing models for maximum revenue potential.

USP 5 – Platform Interoperability & Ecosystem Integration

Assists clients in integrating AI image editors with design software, social platforms, and digital asset management systems.

USP 6 – Data Privacy & Regulatory Compliance Framework

Reduces risk by analyzing global data protection regulations related to AI-generated and user-uploaded content.

USP 7 – Future Trends & Innovation Roadmap

Prepares clients for emerging developments like AI-driven video editing, real-time content generation, and cross-platform creative workflows.

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.